Valet Auto Wash Opens New Car Wash in Big Flats, NY

HORSEHEADS, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Auto Wash is opening a new location in Big Flats, NY, bringing industry-leading car wash technology and service to the community. Opening on November 1st, the new Valet Auto Wash will be the 14th in the tri-state area. It will be located at 7 Arnot Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845 near the Arnot Mall.

In celebration of the grand opening, the Big Flats location will be offering a free car wash during the grand opening event, from November 1 to November 6. More information is available on their website: https://valetwash.com/offers/big-flats-grand-opening/

This location will offer three car wash packages: deluxe, protect, and ultimate. Each package offers different services to tailor to the needs of specific vehicles. Each wash comes with free use of vacuums and microfiber towels.

Big Flats residents may choose to join the Wash Club membership to gain access to unlimited car washes each month. Members of Valet Auto Wash can choose to wash one vehicle unlimited at any of the locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The Big Flats car wash will be open from 8 am - 6 pm, seven days a week in the winter with extended hours during the summer months. For more information about the Big Flats location, visit https://valetwash.com/locations/bigflats/.

About Valet Auto Wash

Valet Auto Wash opened in 1994 in Trenton, New Jersey. The team at Valet Auto Wash strives for faster service, the friendliest technicians, better technology, and cars so clean and shiny that they make the sun jealous. Today, there are locations throughout the tri-state area where they offer an array of services ranging from interior detailing to wax tunnels. Valet Auto Wash is reinventing the traditional car wash experience with innovative technology, exceptional service, and convenient membership plans.

