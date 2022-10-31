PetWellClinic Finalizes 5-Unit Deal for South Florida Franchise Expansion

Emerging Pet-Wellness Concept Deepens Ties to the Community with Newest Clinic Additions in Fort Meyers

FT. MEYERS, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, one of America's fastest-growing pet-wellness franchise brands, is preparing to expand its South Florida presence, specifically in Ft. Meyers, with the signing of their newest 5-unit franchise agreement. A deal that comes at the hands of Edward Pike, a veteran franchisee from the retail space intent on staking a claim with the emerging concept for the benefit of his home and neighboring communities.

PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.) (PRNewswire)

After years spent living in the UK, operating as a franchisee with CeX – a second-hand goods chain specializing in technology, computing, video games, DVDs, and more – Edward made the decision to exit the business and returned home to the United States to help raise his family. Vowing that one day, once his kids were old enough, he'd return to the franchise industry again. A day that finally arrived right as the pandemic was beginning to take hold of the global economy back in 2020.

"The retail market was getting tougher and tougher to compete in, especially with the likes of Amazon and other such brands dicing up the sector. Which is why I chose to change course from that background this time around," said Pike. "PetWellClinic offered not only the chance to impart a positive impact on families in my neck of the woods, but to lead a lucrative endeavor that requires minimal overhead."

As the 5 clinics begin opening over the course of the next 5-6 years, Pike is confident the need for the brands unique customer experience will only continue to grow as the pet-wellness market become plagued with increasing wait times, rising costs, and rampant inaccessibility. For many consumers, pets are like family, and forgoing necessary health treatments for them simply isn't an option. They've just been waiting for a company that'll put their pets first as well.

The clinics will provide convenient preventative care for pets including general check-ups, vaccinations and treatment of minor ailments and chronic conditions in a walk-in environment. PetWellClinic's unique clinic model offers an affordable, easily accessible healthcare experience for pets and pet owners versus traditional veterinary clinics or pet hospitals.

Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proprietary veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler for seamless clinic processes and to maximize efficiency throughout the day. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at joseph@oakscale.com. PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information about Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development.

