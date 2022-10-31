Opus IVS™ Introduces QuickADAS™ - The Power to Reduce Outsourced ADAS Calibrations and Increase Profits by Performing Them Directly On-tool with Integration of Diagnostic Functions, Workflow, Invoices and Reporting

Industry-first ADAS Calibration Workflow that Launches Directly into Self-serve Calibration from the On-screen ADAS Checklist on IVSMap™

DETROIT, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today QuickADAS™, an industry-first revolution that enables a vehicle repair facility to directly perform calibrations on the DriveSafe™ diagnostic platform from the ADAS Checklist.

With this latest software upgrade, key productivity enhancements include eliminating the need to move off the tool for ADAS calibrations. The new functionality presents ADAS calibration requirements including targets and part numbers on-screen in the diagnostic tool, enables the shop to immediately perform the necessary calibrations using the DriveSafe tool's proprietary capability and then can upload the results into the CCC® work file for the vehicle. Finally, an on-screen diagnostic tool checklist also provides guidance and documentation that critical calibrations are completed before the post-scan runs. There are currently seven patents pending on the innovations contained in QuickADAS™, further cementing the status of Opus IVS as the undisputed pioneer in ADAS and Remote Services.

Two years ago, Opus IVS disrupted the collision industry with QuickScan™, a simple and automated diagnostic scan that gave comprehensive results through a simplified and integrated user experience. QuickADAS™ takes the next step forward by progressing from scanning to full ADAS calibrations. "This new capability came as a direct request of a major customer. Having our own diagnostics on tool enabled us to bring yet another first to the industry: an ADAS Checklist with target needs identified, the ability to perform the calibration, documentation required for post-scanning and invoicing, all fully integrated into the work file of the vehicle," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "This new capability will enable shops to cut up to 50% off of their costs of vehicle calibration," added Herron.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase QuickADAS™ and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 70 patents issued and pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

