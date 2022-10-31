BayCare Names New President of St. Joseph's Hospital

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System , one of the leading health care systems in West Central Florida, has named Nate Malcolm, PharmD, MBA, FACHE, as the new president of St. Joseph's Hospital. He assumed his new role on Oct. 31.

Nate Malcolm, PharmD, MBA, FACHE, President of St. Joseph’s Hospital, BayCare Health System. (PRNewswire)

Malcolm, who previously served as the vice president of operations of Central Chicago Service Area at Advocate Aurora Health, will be responsible for leading St. Joseph's Hospital's day-to-day operations and implementing strategic initiatives. He will focus on physician, team member and customer engagement, and help elevate quality outcomes, safety measures and financial performance.

"We're thrilled to have Nate join St. Joseph's Hospital and BayCare," said Kimberly Guy, senior vice president and market leader for BayCare's Hillsborough County entities. "His experience, mission focus and leadership will help achieve our hospital objectives across the system and throughout our competitive market."

Malcolm brings two decades of hospital leadership experience to BayCare. In his role with Advocate Aurora Health, he led three hospitals with Level 1 Trauma Centers totaling 1,300 beds, a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit, and a comprehensive stroke center. He also led service lines including surgical, gastroenterology, vision services, and orthopedics. He collaborated with leaders, physicians and key stakeholders in strategic planning and execution of volume growth strategies.

"I'm excited to join BayCare and St. Joseph's Hospital because of the highly engaged, innovative, and mission driven leaders, team members, and physicians who help provide a remarkable network of services and phenomenal quality of patient care to the community," said Malcolm. "I look forward to helping build upon St. Joseph's Hospital legacy of success, foster the best place to work and an inclusive culture for team members and physicians, attain high clinical quality outcomes, enhance access for patients, and achieve strategic growth initiatives."

Prior to his previous role with Advocate Aurora Health, Malcolm served in various leadership positions including vice president of operations at Ascension Health, market chief operating officer at Dignity Health and chief operating officer at Tenet Health.

Malcolm received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the Xavier University of Louisiana, a master's degree in pharmacy at the Ohio State University, a master's of business administration degree at the Indiana Wesleyan University, and bachelor's degree at the University of California at Los Angeles. He is currently a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

To view this announcement, also visit BayCareNewsroom.org.

BayCare Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BayCare Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BayCare Health System