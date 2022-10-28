Expanded Switch & Go® Line from VTech® Stomps onto Shelves

Transform Playtime and Stomp into the Cool, Crazy World of Prehistoric Creatures with Switch & Go®

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of new additions to its popular, interactive Switch & Go® line, which introduces new characters and fun transforming technology. The new line-up includes the Switch & Go Dragon Roadhog, Gorilla Muscle Car and Velociraptor Motorcycle.

"VTech continues to combine innovation and technology with proven play patterns kids love like vehicles, fun characters and transforming toys," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We know these new Switch & Go toys will thrill kids with exciting one-touch transformation, action buttons and unique creatures that amplify imaginative play."

Kid-tough and kid-friendly, the Dragon Roadhog easily transforms from a rowdy vehicle to a ferocious dragon with a single touch. With the Gorilla Muscle Car, kids can turn a great ape into a mighty muscle car, while dinosaur fans will love the Velociraptor Motorcycle with one-touch transformation. These Switch & Go toys feature LCD screens that display either a driver's friendly face or fierce creature eyes, with awesome sound effects correlating to the mode the toy is in and an action button for even more imaginative play.

The new Switch & Go toys, recommended for ages 4 years and up, are available now at retailers nationwide. Highlights include:

Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog: Transform playtime with the Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog! Stomp through your Switch & Go world with a rowdy roadhog that changes into a fire-breathing, head-butting dragon with one-touch transformation. The driver comes to life with an LCD-screen face and rough, tough sound effects. Roadhog comin' through! Kid-tough and kid-friendly, the Dragon Roadhog is easy to transform from vehicle to dragon with a single touch. Dragon on the go! Check out the fierce LCD eyes and dragon sound effects. Activate fire-breathing, head-butting action with the fidget button. Do you dare to duel this beast? Set up battle scenes with other Switch & Go creatures to see which is the fiercest, then switch back to race vehicles and see which is the fastest. Easily transform the dragon back into a rough-and-ready roadhog in four simple steps. Smash and crash! This rugged Dragon Roadhog is ready to set the world on fire! (MSRP: $29.99)

Switch & Go® Gorilla Muscle Car: Meet the ferocious, transforming Switch & Go® Gorilla Muscle Car! This great ape beats its chest with two strong fists when you press the action button. Silverback smash! See how its LCD-screen eyes change from friendly to fierce when it's ready for action. A few simple moves turn the gorilla into a mighty muscle car. Engine purring, timer clicking, and it's ready to race! Check out the driver on the LCD screen and hear him talk about his ramming speed. Challenge other Switch & Go vehicles to a race and see who's the fastest, toughest and coolest! Switch back to a gorilla in a few easy steps. Smash! Gnash! Gorilla thrash! Build a Switch & Go world. Additional Switch & Go vehicles sold separately. (MSRP: $19.99)

Switch & Go® Velociraptor Motorcycle: Transform playtime with the Switch & Go® Velociraptor Motorcycle! Hit the turbos with this speedy Motorcycle, then get ready for a dinosaur battle with one-touch transformation into a fierce Velociraptor. Raptors rock! Hear the dino's voice and stomping sound effects with the touch of a button. Dino mode makes the Velociraptor get ferocious with loud roars. Ready to cruise? Easily transform the Velociraptor back into a Motorcycle in three simple steps. In Vehicle mode, hear the motorcycle's engine rev up. Helmet's on, and it's time to roll! Create battle scenes with other Switch & Go vehicles, then change back into a Velociraptor with one touch. Time for a dinosaur duel! Each Switch & Go vehicle sold separately. (MSRP: $11.99)

For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

