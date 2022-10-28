AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

3Q 2022 Net Income of $20.8 million
Continued Net Interest Margin Expansion, Strong Loan Growth and
Favorable Credit Trends
HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $20.8 million, compared to $17.5 million in the second, or linked quarter of 2022 and $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.
"We are pleased with the bank's solid results for the third quarter and year to date," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of ASB. "We again saw broad-based loan growth during the quarter, reflecting great work by our team along with the Hawaii economy's ongoing recovery from the pandemic. We continued to see positive credit trends despite the inflationary environment, and the rising interest rate environment continued to benefit our net interest margin and overall profitability," said Teranishi.
Third quarter 2022 net interest income of $65.7 million was up from $61.8 million in the linked quarter, and $60.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase versus the linked quarter reflected higher yields and balances across nearly the entire loan portfolio and higher yields in the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by higher funding costs and lower fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portfolio as PPP loans continued to pay down. The increase versus the prior year quarter reflected higher average earning assets balances and higher yields, partially offset by lower PPP fee income. Net interest margin was 2.96% compared to 2.85% in the linked quarter, and 2.90% in the third quarter last year.
In the third quarter ASB recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in the linked quarter and a negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter's negative provision reflected continued favorable credit trends that led to the release of reserves, more than offsetting additional provisioning for loan growth. As of September 30, 2022, ASB's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.24% compared to 1.28% as of June 30, 2022 and 1.48% as of September 30, 2021.
The net charge-off ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.03%, compared to nil in the linked quarter and 0.03% in the third quarter of 2021. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.35% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.40% in the linked quarter and 0.97% in the prior year quarter.
Noninterest income was $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $12.5 million in the linked quarter and $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in fee income on deposit liabilities and higher bank-owned life insurance income. The decrease compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower bank-owned life insurance income and lower mortgage banking income.
Noninterest expense was $51.6 million compared to $49.4 million in the linked quarter and $51.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense versus the linked quarter was primarily due to increased compensation and benefits expenses and higher services and occupancy costs. The increase in noninterest expense versus the same quarter last year was primarily due to higher services expenses and occupancy costs, with offsets from lower compensation and benefits expenses due to higher incentive compensation in 2021.
Total earning assets as of September 30, 2022 were $8.9 billion, up 4.7% from December 31, 2021.
Total loans were $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, up 9.3% from December 31, 2021, reflecting growth across nearly the entire portfolio year-to-date.
Total deposits were $8.3 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 1.1% from December 31, 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the average cost of funds was 0.13%, up 0.08% versus the linked quarter and up 0.07% versus the same quarter last year.
For the third quarter of 2022 return on average equity was 15.1% compared to 12.2% in the linked quarter and 10.3% in the third quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.89% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.76% in the linked quarter and 0.86% in the same quarter last year.
In the third quarter of 2022, ASB paid dividends of $5.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.75% as of September 30, 2022.
Concurrent with ASB's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, ASB announced its third quarter 2022 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to ASB and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
HEI plans to announce its third quarter 2022 consolidated financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022
The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 53,365
$ 48,129
$ 49,445
$ 147,499
$ 150,418
Interest and dividends on investment securities
15,052
14,693
11,996
43,729
31,709
Total interest and dividend income
68,417
62,822
61,441
191,228
182,127
Interest expense
Interest on deposit liabilities
1,704
921
1,176
3,572
3,919
Interest on other borrowings
1,055
139
5
1,199
55
Total interest expense
2,759
1,060
1,181
4,771
3,974
Net interest income
65,658
61,762
60,260
186,457
178,153
Provision for credit losses
(186)
2,757
(1,725)
(692)
(22,367)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
65,844
59,005
61,985
187,149
200,520
Noninterest income
Fees from other financial services
4,763
4,716
4,800
15,066
15,337
Fee income on deposit liabilities
4,879
4,552
4,262
14,122
12,029
Fee income on other financial products
2,416
2,529
2,124
7,663
6,767
Bank-owned life insurance
122
(142)
2,026
661
6,211
Mortgage banking income
181
372
1,272
1,630
7,497
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
—
1,002
—
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
—
—
—
—
528
Other income, net
633
475
283
1,480
631
Total noninterest income
12,994
12,502
14,767
41,624
49,000
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
28,597
27,666
30,888
83,478
86,595
Occupancy
5,577
5,467
5,157
16,996
15,226
Data processing
4,509
4,484
4,278
13,144
13,162
Services
2,751
2,522
2,272
7,712
7,609
Equipment
2,432
2,402
2,373
7,163
6,989
Office supplies, printing and postage
1,123
1,073
1,072
3,256
3,094
Marketing
925
934
995
2,877
2,308
FDIC insurance
914
891
808
2,613
2,412
Other expense
4,729
3,959
3,668
11,929
9,790
Total noninterest expense
51,557
49,398
51,511
149,168
147,185
Income before income taxes
27,281
22,109
25,241
79,605
102,335
Income taxes
6,525
4,643
5,976
17,513
23,230
Net income
$ 20,756
$ 17,466
$ 19,265
$ 62,092
$ 79,105
Comprehensive income (loss)
$ (78,186)
$ (71,369)
$ 7,581
$ (248,126)
$ 38,666
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
Return on average assets
0.89
0.76
0.86
0.90
1.21
Return on average equity
15.11
12.17
10.26
13.65
14.31
Return on average tangible common equity
17.77
14.20
11.52
15.79
16.11
Net interest margin
2.96
2.85
2.90
2.87
2.94
Efficiency ratio
65.55
66.52
68.66
65.40
64.80
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.03
0.00
0.03
0.01
0.08
As of period end
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
0.35
0.40
0.97
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
1.24
1.28
1.48
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
4.0
4.9
7.3
Tier-1 leverage ratio
7.7
7.7
8.0
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
$ 5.0
$ 12.0
$ 12.0
$ 32.0
$ 40.0
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
BALANCE SHEETS DATA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 143,618
$ 100,051
Interest-bearing deposits
6,179
151,189
Cash and cash equivalents
149,797
251,240
Investment securities
Available-for-sale, at fair value
2,232,336
2,574,618
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
510,879
522,270
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost
15,000
10,000
Loans held for investment
5,687,390
5,211,114
Allowance for credit losses
(70,406)
(71,130)
Net loans
5,616,984
5,139,984
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
3,101
10,404
Other
705,324
590,897
Goodwill
82,190
82,190
Total assets
$ 9,315,611
$ 9,181,603
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing
$ 2,921,857
$ 2,976,632
Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing
5,337,028
5,195,580
Other borrowings
409,040
88,305
Other
198,596
193,268
Total liabilities
8,866,521
8,453,785
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
355,293
353,895
Retained earnings
441,796
411,704
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits
Net unrealized losses on securities
$ (340,266)
$ (32,037)
Retirement benefit plans
(7,734)
(348,000)
(5,745)
(37,782)
Total shareholder's equity
449,090
727,818
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 9,315,611
$ 9,181,603
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
Contact:
Julie R. Smolinski
Telephone: (808) 543-7300
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability
E-mail: ir@hei.com
