University of Michigan Regent Candidate Lena Epstein Calls for Rehanging the Fab Five Banners, Welcoming them Home, and Apologizing on Behalf of the University

University of Michigan Regent Candidate Lena Epstein Calls for Rehanging the Fab Five Banners, Welcoming them Home, and Apologizing on Behalf of the University

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, candidate for University of Michigan Regent Lena Epstein is calling for rehanging the Fab Five banners, welcoming them back to campus, and apologizing on behalf of the university. She released the following statement:

Strategic National Logo (PRNewswire)

U of M Regent Candidate Lena Epstein Calls for Rehanging the Fab Five Banners, Welcoming them Home

"NIL is now here, making it legal for college athletes to share in the profits that universities make from their hard work and stardom. My first action when I'm elected University of Michigan Regent will be to vote to welcome Chris Webber and the Fab Five home, rehang the banners, and apologize on behalf of the University."

Epstein has started a new website at freefabfive.com where a petition can be signed to "Free the Fab Five" by welcoming them back to campus and rehanging the banners.

Lena is also launching an ad campaign which will air on TV in the Detroit market during the University of Michigan football game against Michigan State University on Saturday, October 29th. It will also run statewide in Michigan on radio and digital platforms.

CLICK HERE to watch the ad that will air during the Michigan v. Michigan State football game.

Members of the Fab Five including Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, and head basketball coach Juwan Howard have all vocally advocated for rehanging or revisiting the banner subject.

Lena Epstein becomes the first candidate ever for the university board to publicly support the effort to rehang the Fab Five banners.

CLICK HERE to read the article in the Detroit News.

Lena Epstein is a nominee for University of Michigan Regent in the November 8th General Election. She received her MBA from U of M in 2008, and is now co-owner and general manager of Southfield, Michigan based Vesco Oil Corporation, one of the largest distributors of automotive and industrial lubricant and supporting services in the country. Vesco Oil Corporation is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) with more than 200 employees and annual revenue exceeding $200 million. Lena also serves on the boards of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Detroit Historical Society, and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. She was appointed to the Michigan Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board in 2012.

Paid for By Lena Epstein for Michigan Regent, 706 Browning Court, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategic National