InventHelp Inventor Develops Salt Spreading Device for Vehicles (TRO-711)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to spread salt on a long driveway from the comfort of your vehicle," said an inventor, from Blackstock, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SOLEM. My design saves time by eliminating manual hand salt-spreading procedures."

The invention provides an effective way to evenly spread salt with any private automotive vehicle. In doing so, it offers an efficient alternative to manually spreading salt along long driveways. As a result, it helps to melt snow and ice and it increases safety during winter weather conditions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for individuals with longer private driveways in rural areas. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

