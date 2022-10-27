Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2022 earnings

- Q3 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.78
- Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.78 for Q3 2022, compared to $0.73 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $69.5 million for Q3 2022, compared to $71.4 million for Q3 2021. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2022 EPS of $2.02, compared to $2.04 for the same period in 2021, on YTD 2022 net income of $183.0 million, compared to $201.7 million for the same period in 2021. The results for Q3 2022 and YTD 2022 include net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $6.8 million and $39.4 million, respectively, due to the reduction in the market value of equity and fixed-income investments. These losses reduced Q3 2022 and YTD 2022 EPS by $0.04 per diluted share and $0.22 per diluted share, respectively, after excluding the losses attributable to noncontrolling interests and including tax effects.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $624.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $9.7 billion or 2% from $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $7.5 billion or 1% from $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q3 2022 were $631.8 billion, down $1.3 billion or less than 1% from $633.1 billion reported for Q3 2021 and up $13.9 billion or 2% from $617.9 billion for Q2 2022.
"Federated Hermes offered our clients a diverse range of active strategies for the volatile inflationary environment, and we saw net positive sales in our equity, fixed-income and alternative/private markets asset categories," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In the third quarter, Federated Hermes also achieved record gross and net positive sales of fixed-income separately managed accounts, and we further diversified our investment solutions in that area by closing on the acquisition of the business of C.W. Henderson & Associates, Inc., a specialist in municipal-bond SMA products, which was effective Oct. 1, 2022. Investors also continued to seek haven in Federated Hermes' alternative strategies, such as private equity products and Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2022. During Q3 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 211,885 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $6.9 million.
Equity assets were $74.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $22.7 billion or 23% from $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $6.3 billion or 8% from $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes China Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund.
Fixed-income assets were $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $11.8 billion or 12% from $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $0.9 billion or 1% from $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal High Yield Advantage Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Government Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.
Alternative/private markets assets were $20.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $1.9 billion or 9% from $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $1.6 billion or 7% from $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022.
Money market assets were $441.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, up $27.6 billion or 7% from $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and up $1.6 billion or less than 1% from $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022. Money market fund assets were $309.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, up $17.6 billion or 6% from $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and up $11.9 billion or 4% from $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022.
Financial Summary
Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021
Revenue increased $54.6 million or 17% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.
During Q3 2022, Federated Hermes derived 54% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity, 13% from fixed-income and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 45% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $56.2 million or 25% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $5.8 million primarily due to a larger decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 as compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2021.
Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022
Revenue increased $15.1 million or 4% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related and other fee waivers and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.
Operating expenses increased $10.7 million or 4% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $15.1 million or 67% primarily due to a lesser decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 as compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022.
YTD 2022 vs. YTD 2021
Revenue increased $93.1 million or 10% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by decreases in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets and a decrease in performance fees and carried interest.
For the first nine months of 2022, Federated Hermes derived 62% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity, 15% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 37% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $97.8 million or 14% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by lower average managed fund assets and a decrease in compensation and related expense.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $49.0 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2021.
Income tax provision decreased $25.2 million primarily due to legislation enacted in the U.K. in Q2 2021, increasing the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, resulting in the revaluation of certain net deferred tax liabilities in Q2 2021, and lower income before income taxes.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
There were no material voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $109.2 million and $310.2 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $204.9 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $36.9 million and $105.3 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively.
Due to increases in the yields of securities held by money market portfolios, the net negative pre-tax impact of the voluntary yield-related fee waivers has been eliminated. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 28, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 28, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 46773. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $624.4 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 10% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 5th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com.
###
1) As of Sept. 30, 2022.
2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q2 2022.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
Sept. 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 263,644
$ 230,210
15 %
$ 258,043
2 %
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
75,021
76,853
(2)
70,182
7
Other service fees, net
42,478
19,526
118
37,783
12
Total Revenue
381,143
326,589
17
366,008
4
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
126,668
131,996
(4)
128,086
(1)
Distribution
91,032
38,486
137
84,243
8
Systems and communications
19,294
18,537
4
18,446
5
Professional service fees
14,203
14,294
(1)
13,976
2
Office and occupancy
10,622
11,036
(4)
10,512
1
Advertising and promotional
6,496
4,660
39
4,736
37
Travel and related
3,421
1,643
108
3,328
3
Other
12,627
7,535
68
10,363
22
Total Operating Expenses
284,363
228,187
25
273,690
4
Operating Income
96,780
98,402
(2)
92,318
5
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
(4,226)
42
NM
(19,308)
78
Debt expense
(3,302)
(476)
NM
(3,350)
(1)
Other, net
(38)
(1,319)
97
(13)
(192)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(7,566)
(1,753)
(332)
(22,671)
67
Income before income taxes
89,214
96,649
(8)
69,647
28
Income tax provision
21,640
23,163
(7)
18,889
15
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
67,574
73,486
(8)
50,758
33
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(1,905)
2,124
(190)
(6,899)
72
Net Income
$ 69,479
$ 71,362
(3) %
$ 57,657
21 %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and Diluted
$ 0.78
$ 0.73
7 %
$ 0.64
22 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
84,341
93,320
85,373
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
$ 0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.7 million, $3.0 million and $3.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2022, Sept. 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended Sept. 30, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 754,681
$ 692,188
9 %
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
218,710
228,904
(4)
Other service fees, net
98,524
57,710
71
Total Revenue
1,071,915
978,802
10
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
388,719
408,385
(5)
Distribution
223,837
120,990
85
Systems and communications
57,234
56,086
2
Professional service fees
41,647
44,052
(5)
Office and occupancy
32,457
33,358
(3)
Advertising and promotional
13,965
12,107
15
Travel and related
8,543
2,838
201
Other
32,466
23,297
39
Total Operating Expenses
798,868
701,113
14
Operating Income
273,047
277,689
(2)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
(34,136)
9,446
(461)
Debt expense
(7,873)
(1,313)
500
Other, net
31
(1,158)
103
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(41,978)
6,975
NM
Income before income taxes
231,069
284,664
(19)
Income tax provision
58,140
83,353
(30)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
172,929
201,311
(14)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(10,070)
(419)
NM
Net Income
$ 182,999
$ 201,730
(9) %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$ 2.02
$ 2.05
(1) %
Diluted
$ 2.02
$ 2.04
(1) %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
85,909
94,160
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.81
$ 0.81
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $9.5 million and $8.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Sept. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and other investments
$ 481,196
$ 426,674
Other current assets
149,087
132,773
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,181,383
1,270,080
Other long-term assets
160,904
188,660
Total Assets
$ 1,972,570
$ 2,018,187
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 238,929
$ 270,707
Long-term debt
397,514
223,350
Other long-term liabilities
310,112
346,911
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
54,586
63,202
Equity excluding treasury stock1
1,348,816
1,652,481
Treasury stock1
(377,387)
(538,464)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$ 1,972,570
$ 2,018,187
1)
During the third quarter 2022, the board of directors authorized the retirement of 10 million treasury shares, which restored them to authorized but unissued status. There was no impact to total equity as a result of this transaction.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
Equity
Beginning assets
$ 80,988
$ 91,676
$ 100,506
$ 96,716
$ 91,788
Sales1
5,133
6,595
4,332
18,720
17,458
Redemptions1
(4,951)
(7,564)
(5,707)
(19,585)
(19,655)
Net sales (redemptions)1
182
(969)
(1,375)
(865)
(2,197)
Net exchanges
9
20
3
(145)
43
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
408
0
408
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,187)
(1,199)
(510)
(2,840)
(934)
Market gains and (losses)3
(5,308)
(8,540)
(1,607)
(18,182)
8,317
Ending assets
$ 74,684
$ 80,988
$ 97,425
$ 74,684
$ 97,425
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$ 86,253
$ 92,146
$ 90,801
$ 97,550
$ 84,277
Sales1
7,681
6,991
12,935
22,096
34,706
Redemptions1
(6,584)
(8,950)
(6,604)
(24,971)
(22,306)
Net sales (redemptions)1
1,097
(1,959)
6,331
(2,875)
12,400
Net exchanges
(17)
(51)
(7)
78
(58)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
17
0
17
Impact of foreign exchange2
(231)
(225)
(89)
(560)
(124)
Market gains and (losses)3
(1,737)
(3,658)
173
(8,828)
714
Ending assets
$ 85,365
$ 86,253
$ 97,226
$ 85,365
$ 97,226
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets
$ 21,785
$ 23,109
$ 20,962
$ 22,920
$ 19,084
Sales1
946
1,116
1,319
2,706
3,127
Redemptions1
(929)
(1,091)
(533)
(2,525)
(1,710)
Net sales (redemptions)1
17
25
786
181
1,417
Net exchanges
3
4
0
7
(2)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
81
0
81
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,638)
(1,555)
(554)
(3,830)
(361)
Market gains and (losses)3
15
202
789
904
1,845
Ending assets
$ 20,182
$ 21,785
$ 22,064
$ 20,182
$ 22,064
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$ 3,135
$ 3,555
$ 3,699
$ 3,780
$ 3,948
Sales1
54
43
71
171
226
Redemptions1
(132)
(143)
(103)
(407)
(817)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(78)
(100)
(32)
(236)
(591)
Net exchanges
0
1
9
6
28
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
54
0
54
Impact of foreign exchange2
0
0
0
0
(1)
Market gains and (losses)3
(155)
(321)
(38)
(648)
254
Ending assets
$ 2,902
$ 3,135
$ 3,692
$ 2,902
$ 3,692
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets
$ 192,161
$ 210,486
$ 215,968
$ 220,966
$ 199,097
Sales1
13,814
14,745
18,657
43,693
55,517
Redemptions1
(12,596)
(17,748)
(12,947)
(47,488)
(44,488)
Net sales (redemptions)1
1,218
(3,003)
5,710
(3,795)
11,029
Net exchanges
(5)
(26)
5
(54)
11
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
560
0
560
Impact of foreign exchange2
(3,056)
(2,979)
(1,153)
(7,230)
(1,420)
Market gains and (losses)3
(7,185)
(12,317)
(683)
(26,754)
11,130
Ending assets
$ 183,133
$ 192,161
$ 220,407
$ 183,133
$ 220,407
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30, 2022
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds.
Separate
Accounts1
Beginning assets
$ 44,207
$ 36,781
$ 48,215
$ 38,038
$ 13,911
$ 7,874
$ 3,001
$ 134
$ 109,334
$ 82,827
Sales
2,581
2,552
3,956
3,725
537
409
54
0
7,128
6,686
Redemptions
(3,033)
(1,918)
(6,058)
(526)
(835)
(94)
(130)
(2)
(10,056)
(2,540)
Net sales (redemptions)
(452)
634
(2,102)
3,199
(298)
315
(76)
(2)
(2,928)
4,146
Net exchanges
9
0
(17)
0
3
0
0
0
(5)
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(667)
(520)
(161)
(70)
(1,013)
(625)
0
0
(1,841)
(1,215)
Market gains and (losses)3
(2,464)
(2,844)
(1,039)
(698)
77
(62)
(141)
(14)
(3,567)
(3,618)
Ending assets
$ 40,633
$ 34,051
$ 44,896
$ 40,469
$ 12,680
$ 7,502
$ 2,784
$ 118
$ 100,993
$ 82,140
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2022
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 57,036
$ 39,680
$ 59,862
$ 37,688
$ 14,788
$ 8,132
$ 3,608
$ 172
$ 135,294
$ 85,672
Sales
10,210
8,510
13,711
8,385
1,637
1,069
170
1
25,728
17,965
Redemptions
(11,122)
(8,463)
(22,614)
(2,357)
(2,020)
(505)
(397)
(10)
(36,153)
(11,335)
Net sales (redemptions)
(912)
47
(8,903)
6,028
(383)
564
(227)
(9)
(10,425)
6,630
Net exchanges
(145)
0
79
(1)
7
0
6
0
(53)
(1)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,635)
(1,205)
(409)
(151)
(2,390)
(1,440)
0
0
(4,434)
(2,796)
Market gains and (losses)3
(13,711)
(4,471)
(5,733)
(3,095)
658
246
(603)
(45)
(19,389)
(7,365)
Ending assets
$ 40,633
$ 34,051
$ 44,896
$ 40,469
$ 12,680
$ 7,502
$ 2,784
$ 118
$ 100,993
$ 82,140
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
Sept. 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$ 109,334
$ 124,968
$ 135,161
$ 135,294
$ 123,713
Sales
7,128
8,743
11,139
25,728
39,031
Redemptions
(10,056)
(12,993)
(9,702)
(36,153)
(32,413)
Net sales (redemptions)
(2,928)
(4,250)
1,437
(10,425)
6,618
Net exchanges
(5)
(27)
55
(53)
(345)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
560
0
560
Impact of foreign exchange1
(1,841)
(1,827)
(699)
(4,434)
(778)
Market gains and (losses)2
(3,567)
(9,530)
(217)
(19,389)
6,529
Ending assets
$ 100,993
$ 109,334
$ 136,297
$ 100,993
$ 136,297
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 82,827
$ 85,518
$ 80,807
$ 85,672
$ 75,384
Sales4
6,686
6,002
7,518
17,965
16,486
Redemptions4
(2,540)
(4,755)
(3,245)
(11,335)
(12,075)
Net sales (redemptions)4
4,146
1,247
4,273
6,630
4,411
Net exchanges
0
1
(50)
(1)
356
Impact of foreign exchange1
(1,215)
(1,152)
(454)
(2,796)
(642)
Market gains and (losses)2
(3,618)
(2,787)
(466)
(7,365)
4,601
Ending assets
$ 82,140
$ 82,827
$ 84,110
$ 82,140
$ 84,110
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 192,161
$ 210,486
$ 215,968
$ 220,966
$ 199,097
Sales4
13,814
14,745
18,657
43,693
55,517
Redemptions4
(12,596)
(17,748)
(12,947)
(47,488)
(44,488)
Net sales (redemptions)4
1,218
(3,003)
5,710
(3,795)
11,029
Net exchanges
(5)
(26)
5
(54)
11
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
560
0
560
Impact of foreign exchange1
(3,056)
(2,979)
(1,153)
(7,230)
(1,420)
Market gains and (losses)2
(7,185)
(12,317)
(683)
(26,754)
11,130
Ending assets
$ 183,133
$ 192,161
$ 220,407
$ 183,133
$ 220,407
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 74,684
$ 80,988
$ 91,676
$ 96,716
$ 97,425
Fixed-income
85,365
86,253
92,146
97,550
97,226
Alternative / private markets
20,182
21,785
23,109
22,920
22,064
Multi-asset
2,902
3,135
3,555
3,780
3,692
Total long-term assets
183,133
192,161
210,486
220,966
220,407
Money market
441,294
439,697
420,596
447,907
413,713
Total Managed Assets
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
$ 631,082
$ 668,873
$ 634,120
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 40,633
$ 44,207
$ 51,890
$ 57,036
$ 58,218
Fixed-income
44,896
48,215
54,830
59,862
60,262
Alternative / private markets
12,680
13,911
14,847
14,788
14,299
Multi-asset
2,784
3,001
3,401
3,608
3,518
Total long-term assets
100,993
109,334
124,968
135,294
136,297
Money market
309,859
298,031
279,514
312,834
292,311
Total Fund Assets
$ 410,852
$ 407,365
$ 404,482
$ 448,128
$ 428,608
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 34,051
$ 36,781
$ 39,786
$ 39,680
$ 39,207
Fixed-income
40,469
38,038
37,316
37,688
36,964
Alternative / private markets
7,502
7,874
8,262
8,132
7,765
Multi-asset
118
134
154
172
174
Total long-term assets
82,140
82,827
85,518
85,672
84,110
Money market
131,435
141,666
141,082
135,073
121,402
Total Separate Account Assets
$ 213,575
$ 224,493
$ 226,600
$ 220,745
$ 205,512
Total Managed Assets
$ 624,427
$ 631,858
$ 631,082
$ 668,873
$ 634,120
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 81,809
$ 85,785
$ 92,034
$ 97,751
$ 100,076
Fixed-income
87,042
88,740
95,475
97,229
93,685
Alternative / private markets
21,193
22,230
22,848
22,243
21,446
Multi-asset
3,144
3,337
3,621
3,763
3,713
Total long-term assets
193,188
200,092
213,978
220,986
218,920
Money market
438,601
417,778
433,254
419,392
414,141
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
$ 647,232
$ 640,378
$ 633,061
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 45,135
$ 47,504
$ 52,419
$ 58,290
$ 59,918
Fixed-income
47,489
51,173
57,413
60,339
59,618
Alternative / private markets
13,432
14,297
14,746
14,419
13,704
Multi-asset
3,012
3,193
3,460
3,590
3,533
Total long-term assets
109,068
116,167
128,038
136,638
136,773
Money market
301,940
275,631
291,157
294,618
289,566
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 411,008
$ 391,798
$ 419,195
$ 431,256
$ 426,339
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 36,674
$ 38,281
$ 39,615
$ 39,461
$ 40,158
Fixed-income
39,553
37,567
38,062
36,890
34,067
Alternative / private markets
7,761
7,933
8,102
7,824
7,742
Multi-asset
132
144
161
173
180
Total long-term assets
84,120
83,925
85,940
84,348
82,147
Money market
136,661
142,147
142,097
124,774
124,575
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 220,781
$ 226,072
$ 228,037
$ 209,122
$ 206,722
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 631,789
$ 617,870
$ 647,232
$ 640,378
$ 633,061
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2022
Sept. 30, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 86,543
$ 98,136
Fixed-income
90,419
89,676
Alternative / private markets
22,090
20,257
Multi-asset
3,368
3,918
Total long-term assets
202,420
211,987
Money market
429,878
418,285
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 632,298
$ 630,272
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 48,353
$ 58,471
Fixed-income
52,025
57,346
Alternative / private markets
14,158
12,882
Multi-asset
3,222
3,732
Total long-term assets
117,758
132,431
Money market
289,577
293,320
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 407,335
$ 425,751
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 38,190
$ 39,665
Fixed-income
38,394
32,330
Alternative / private markets
7,932
7,375
Multi-asset
146
186
Total long-term assets
84,662
79,556
Money market
140,301
124,965
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 224,963
$ 204,521
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 632,298
$ 630,272
