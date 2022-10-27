Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.61 for the Quarter and $4.46 for the Nine Months of 2022

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2022. Net income was $84.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $90.2 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net income was $233.1 million, or $4.46 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to $242.8 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.

3Q and Nine Months 2022

(in thousands) 3Q'22 3Q'21

2022 2021

Operating income $ 106,472 $ 95,103

$ 294,784 $ 256,263

Investment (loss) income (571) 20,598

344 55,004

Interest expense and other, net (447) 1,575

637 4,690

Income before income taxes 106,348 114,126

294,491 306,577

Income tax expense 22,035 23,903

61,412 63,759

Net income $ 84,313 $ 90,223

$ 233,079 $ 242,818

















3Q 2022 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $11.4 million, or 12.0 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $46.8 million , or 9.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.2 million , or 1.3 percent, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Loss from investments before taxes totaled $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to income from investments before taxes of $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $4.6 million of limited partnership losses in the third quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Nine Months 2022 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $38.5 million, or 15.0 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $121.3 million , or 8.3 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million , or 1.2 percent, in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $55.0 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net investment income was $24.6 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $49.6 million in the first nine months of 2021. Included in net investment income is $2.2 million of limited partnership losses in the first nine months of 2022 compared to earnings of $26.7 million in the first nine months of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments totaled $23.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $5.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 28, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 551,666

$ 504,891

$ 1,584,213

$ 1,462,880 Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,657

14,471

43,446

43,985 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

168,653

162,410

492,655

473,133 Service agreement revenue

6,260

6,067

19,175

18,048 Total operating revenue

741,236

687,839

2,139,489

1,998,046

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

466,111

430,326

1,352,050

1,268,650 Cost of operations - administrative services

168,653

162,410

492,655

473,133 Total operating expenses

634,764

592,736

1,844,705

1,741,783 Operating income

106,472

95,103

294,784

256,263

















Investment income















Net investment income

5,834

18,858

24,606

49,605 Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains

(6,230)

1,610

(23,833)

5,183 Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings

(175)

130

(429)

216 Total investment (loss) income

(571)

20,598

344

55,004

















Interest expense

115

1,034

2,009

3,082 Other income (expense)

562

(541)

1,372

(1,608) Income before income taxes

106,348

114,126

294,491

306,577 Income tax expense

22,035

23,903

61,412

63,759 Net income

$ 84,313

$ 90,223

$ 233,079

$ 242,818

















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.81

$ 1.94

$ 5.00

$ 5.21 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.61

$ 1.72

$ 4.46

$ 4.64 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 272

$ 291

$ 751

$ 782

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,025

46,189,035

46,188,878

46,188,729 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,296,411

52,305,245

52,297,685

52,307,859 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.11

$ 1.035

$ 3.33

$ 3.105 Class B common stock

$ 166.50

$ 155.25

$ 499.50

$ 465.75

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 97,664

$ 183,702 Available-for-sale securities

25,750

38,396 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

544,353

479,123 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,360

56,206 Accrued investment income

7,352

6,303 Total current assets

724,479

763,730









Available-for-sale securities, net

848,937

907,689 Equity securities

68,969

87,743 Fixed assets, net

408,750

374,802 Agent loans, net

60,673

58,683 Deferred income taxes, net

20,859

145 Other assets

45,085

49,265 Total assets

$ 2,177,752

$ 2,242,057









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 310,225

$ 270,746 Agent bonuses

77,609

120,437 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

149,020

138,317 Dividends payable

51,693

51,693 Contract liability

36,786

34,935 Deferred executive compensation

8,859

12,637 Current portion of long-term borrowings

—

2,098 Total current liabilities

634,192

630,863









Defined benefit pension plans

131,222

130,383 Long-term borrowings

—

91,734 Contract liability

18,024

17,686 Deferred executive compensation

11,441

14,571 Other long-term liabilities

26,294

14,342 Total liabilities

821,173

899,579









Shareholders' equity

1,356,579

1,342,478 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,177,752

$ 2,242,057

