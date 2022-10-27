Cigna Introduces Medicare Advantage Plans in Southwest Ohio, Kentucky

Variety of options, including $0 premium plans, will be offered in Dayton, Cincinnati areas

CINCINNATI , Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is expanding its Medicare Advantage (MA) presence to southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky for the first time. Choices include plans with $0 premiums and attractive extra features, such as a dental allowance, and hearing, vision and fitness benefits. These plans will be available to Medicare-eligible customers during Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. They will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"We have been providing Medicare beneficiaries in Cleveland with access to quality, affordable Medicare Advantage plans for the past several years," said Jamie Benedict, president for Cigna Medicare in Ohio. "We are thrilled to expand into the Dayton and Cincinnati areas to give residents more choices to find the plan that fits their health needs, lifestyle and budget."

Cigna MA plans are now available in the following new counties: Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren, Butler, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, Clark, Miami, Darke, Champaign and Shelby counties in Ohio, as well as Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton and Pendleton counties in northern Kentucky.

Cigna also continues to offer MA plans in the Cleveland area.

Medicare Advantage plans are popular with people who qualify for Medicare because they include benefits that original Medicare does not.

A number of plans are offered in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas to appeal to every lifestyle, budget and health status. These include: Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO) and Cigna True Choice Medicare (PPO), both with $0 premium; Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare (HMO), with $0 premium and featuring a rebate on the customer's Part B premium; Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare (HMO), with more robust benefits for a premium; Cigna TotalCare (HMO D-SNP), a plan for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, and Cigna True Choice Courage Medicare (PPO), which is a stand-alone Medicare Advantage plan designed to appeal to U.S. military veterans that features $0 premium, a monthly $50 rebate on Medicare Part B premiums and a $300 annual allowance for people with certain chronic conditions to use for caring for a pet.

All plans also include the following:

$0 copay for in-person and virtual primary care and behavioral services when visiting an in-network provider

A dental allowance to be used for preventive and comprehensive non-cosmetic services at any licensed dentist who accepts Medicare

Hearing and vision benefits

A fitness benefit, including a fitness tracker

Transportation to doctors and pharmacies at no extra cost

Meal delivery following a hospital discharge

An allowance for certain over-the-counter health-related purchases

The Healthy Today flex card, which can be used at participating retailers to redeem benefits and incentives, such as wellness incentives and OTC dollars

PPO plans provide coverage at out-of-network providers, giving customers more freedom and flexibility. Higher cost shares may apply.

Cigna also offers Medicare Supplement plans and stand-alone prescription drug plans across all of Ohio.

For more details about Cigna's Medicare plans, please visit www.CignaMedicare.com.

Media Contact: Doug Bennett Jr.

Phone: (812) 557-5312

Doug.Bennett@cigna.com

