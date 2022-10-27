Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

- Third-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 21% to $15.0 billion
- Third-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.87; adjusted profit per share of $3.95
- Returned $2.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter
Third Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2022
2021
Sales and Revenues
$15.0
$12.4
Profit Per Share
$3.87
$2.60
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$3.95
$2.66
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $15.0 billion, a 21% increase compared with $12.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.
Operating profit margin was 16.2% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 13.4% for the third quarter of 2021. Third-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.87, compared with third-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.95, compared with third-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.66. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $5.0 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $6.3 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.
"I'd like to thank our global Caterpillar team for delivering another quarter of double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our team remains focused on serving our customers as we continued to see healthy demand across most of our end markets during the third quarter."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2021 (at left) and the third quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $14.994 billion, an increase of $2.597 billion, or 21%, compared with $12.397 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, higher sales of equipment to end users and higher services. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease of $300 million during the third quarter of 2021.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 5,255
$ 423
$ 781
$ (229)
$ 46
$ 6,276
$ 1,021
19 %
Resource Industries
2,366
338
443
(59)
(1)
3,087
721
30 %
Energy & Transportation
5,077
618
409
(171)
253
6,186
1,109
22 %
All Other Segment
119
2
—
(2)
(16)
103
(16)
(13 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,110)
16
2
—
(282)
(1,374)
(264)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
11,707
1,397
1,635
(461)
—
14,278
2,571
22 %
Financial Products Segment
762
—
—
—
57
819
57
7 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(72)
—
—
—
(31)
(103)
(31)
Financial Products Revenues
690
—
—
—
26
716
26
4 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 12,397
$ 1,397
$ 1,635
$ (461)
$ 26
$ 14,994
$ 2,597
21 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Third Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 3,106
29 %
$ 799
51 %
$ 1,247
1 %
$ 1,084
1 %
$ 6,236
19 %
$ 40
767 %
$ 6,276
19 %
Resource Industries
1,122
66 %
472
13 %
526
15 %
893
20 %
3,013
32 %
74
(1 %)
3,087
30 %
Energy & Transportation
2,422
26 %
468
42 %
1,280
12 %
827
11 %
4,997
21 %
1,189
27 %
6,186
22 %
All Other Segment
16
(11 %)
—
— %
4
33 %
15
7 %
35
— %
68
(19 %)
103
(13 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
1
—
—
(4)
(3)
(1,371)
(1,374)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
6,667
33 %
1,739
36 %
3,057
8 %
2,815
9 %
14,278
22 %
—
— %
14,278
22 %
Financial Products Segment
522
9 %
90
32 %
100
(5 %)
107
(4 %)
819
7 %
—
— %
819
7 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(54)
(20)
(12)
(17)
(103)
—
(103)
Financial Products Revenues
468
6 %
70
27 %
88
(8 %)
90
(8 %)
716
4 %
—
— %
716
4 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 7,135
31 %
$ 1,809
36 %
$ 3,145
7 %
$ 2,905
9 %
$ 14,994
21 %
$ —
— %
$ 14,994
21 %
Third Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$ 2,417
$ 528
$ 1,240
$ 1,076
$ 5,261
$ (6)
$ 5,255
Resource Industries
674
417
456
744
2,291
75
2,366
Energy & Transportation
1,924
329
1,144
744
4,141
936
5,077
All Other Segment
18
—
3
14
35
84
119
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(19)
—
—
(2)
(21)
(1,089)
(1,110)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,014
1,274
2,843
2,576
11,707
—
11,707
Financial Products Segment
478
68
105
111
762
—
762
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(37)
(13)
(9)
(13)
(72)
—
(72)
Financial Products Revenues
441
55
96
98
690
—
690
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 5,455
$ 1,329
$ 2,939
$ 2,674
$ 12,397
$ —
$ 12,397
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2021 (at left) and the third quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.425 billion, an increase of $761 million, or 46%, compared with $1.664 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. SG&A/R&D expenses increased primarily due to investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
Profit by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Third Quarter
Third Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 1,209
$ 866
$ 343
40 %
Resource Industries
506
280
226
81 %
Energy & Transportation
935
706
229
32 %
All Other Segment
8
5
3
60 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(373)
(286)
(87)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
2,285
1,571
714
45 %
Financial Products Segment
220
173
47
27 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
30
(7)
37
Financial Products
250
166
84
51 %
Consolidating Adjustments
(110)
(73)
(37)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 2,425
$ 1,664
$ 761
46 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations included corporate-level expenses, timing differences (as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis), methodology differences between segment and consolidated external reporting (the company values segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology), certain restructuring costs and inter-segment eliminations.
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2022 was income of $242 million, compared with income of $225 million in the third quarter of 2021. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and higher investment and interest income, partially offset by lower gains on marketable securities and lower pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan income.
- The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2022 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with 25% for the third quarter of 2021, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2021 was 23%.
In the third quarter of 2022, the company reached a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that resolves all issues for tax years 2007 through 2016, without any penalties. The company's settlement includes, among other issues, the resolution of disputed tax treatment of profits earned by Caterpillar SARL (CSARL) from certain parts transactions. The company vigorously contested the IRS's application of the "substance-over-form" or "assignment-of-income" judicial doctrines and its proposed increases to tax and imposition of accuracy related penalties. The settlement does not include any increases to tax in the United States based on those judicial doctrines and does not include any penalties. The final tax assessed by the IRS for all issues under the settlement was $490 million for the ten-year period. This amount was primarily paid in the third quarter of 2022, and the associated estimated interest of $250 million is expected to be paid by the end of 2022. The settlement was within the total amount of gross unrecognized tax benefits for uncertain tax positions and enables us to avoid the costs and burdens of further disputes with the IRS. As a result of the settlement, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates of prior years' taxes and related interest, net of tax. The company is subject to the continuous examination of our income tax returns by the IRS, and tax years subsequent to 2016 are not yet under examination.
The provision for income taxes in third quarter of 2022 also included a $20 million benefit due to a decrease in the estimated annual tax rate, compared to $39 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company also recorded a discrete tax benefit of $36 million to reflect changes in estimates related to the prior year's U.S. taxes in the third quarter of 2021.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 5,255
$ 423
$ 781
$ (229)
$ 46
$ 6,276
$ 1,021
19 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 3,106
$ 2,417
$ 689
29 %
Latin America
799
528
271
51 %
EAME
1,247
1,240
7
1 %
Asia/Pacific
1,084
1,076
8
1 %
External Sales
6,236
5,261
975
19 %
Inter-segment
40
(6)
46
767 %
Total Sales
$ 6,276
$ 5,255
$ 1,021
19 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,209
$ 866
$ 343
40 %
Segment Profit Margin
19.3 %
16.5 %
2.8 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.276 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.021 billion, or 19%, compared with $5.255 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2021.
- In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2022.
- Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2022 than during the third quarter of 2021.
- In EAME, sales were about flat. Unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro, were offset by favorable price realization.
- Sales were about flat in Asia/Pacific. Favorable price realization was offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Japanese yen and Australian dollar.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.209 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $343 million, or 40%, compared with $866 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 2,366
$ 338
$ 443
$ (59)
$ (1)
$ 3,087
$ 721
30 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,122
$ 674
$ 448
66 %
Latin America
472
417
55
13 %
EAME
526
456
70
15 %
Asia/Pacific
893
744
149
20 %
External Sales
3,013
2,291
722
32 %
Inter-segment
74
75
(1)
(1 %)
Total Sales
$ 3,087
$ 2,366
$ 721
30 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 506
$ 280
$ 226
81 %
Segment Profit Margin
16.4 %
11.8 %
4.6 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.087 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $721 million, or 30%, compared with $2.366 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to the impact of changes in dealer inventories, higher sales of aftermarket parts and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2022.
Resource Industries' profit was $506 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $226 million, or 81%, compared with $280 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Third
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 5,077
$ 618
$ 409
$ (171)
$ 253
$ 6,186
$ 1,109
22 %
Sales by Application
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,323
$ 1,088
$ 235
22 %
Power Generation
1,320
1,010
310
31 %
Industrial
1,158
948
210
22 %
Transportation
1,196
1,095
101
9 %
External Sales
4,997
4,141
856
21 %
Inter-segment
1,189
936
253
27 %
Total Sales
$ 6,186
$ 5,077
$ 1,109
22 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 935
$ 706
$ 229
32 %
Segment Profit Margin
15.1 %
13.9 %
1.2 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.186 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.109 billion, or 22%, compared with $5.077 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.
- Oil and Gas – Sales increased due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and engines used in gas compression and well servicing applications.
- Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
- Industrial – Sales were up across all regions.
- Transportation – Sales increased in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and marine applications. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $935 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $229 million, or 32%, compared with $706 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives, higher labor-related costs and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Third
Third
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 522
$ 478
$ 44
9 %
Latin America
90
68
22
32 %
EAME
100
105
(5)
(5 %)
Asia/Pacific
107
111
(4)
(4 %)
Total Revenues
$ 819
$ 762
$ 57
7 %
Segment Profit
Third
Third
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 220
$ 173
$ 47
27 %
Financial Products' segment revenues were $819 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $57 million, or 7%, compared with $762 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates in North America and Latin America.
Financial Products' segment profit was $220 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $47 million, or 27%, compared with $173 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from a lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts.
At the end of the third quarter of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.00%, compared with 2.41% at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Past dues decreased across all our portfolio segments, with the exception of an increase in Latin America. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $13 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $76 million for the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $339 million, or 1.30% of finance receivables, compared with $376 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2021 was $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $343 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $50 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by increased expenses due to timing differences, partially offset by favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and lower corporate costs.
Notes
i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.
iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to discuss its 2022 third-quarter results.
About Caterpillar
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.
Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
$ 2,425
16.2 %
$ 2,558
$ 527
20.6 %
$ 2,041
$ 3.87
Restructuring costs
49
0.3 %
49
9
18.4 %
40
$ 0.08
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Adjusted
$ 2,474
16.5 %
$ 2,607
$ 536
20.6 %
$ 2,081
$ 3.95
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,664
13.4 %
$ 1,775
$ 368
20.7 %
$ 1,426
$ 2.60
Restructuring costs
35
0.3 %
35
6
15.0 %
29
$ 0.06
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Adjusted
$ 1,699
13.7 %
$ 1,810
$ 374
20.7 %
$ 1,455
$ 2.66
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 14 to 24 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 14,278
$ 11,707
$ 40,703
$ 35,091
Revenues of Financial Products
716
690
2,127
2,082
Total sales and revenues
14,994
12,397
42,830
37,173
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,202
8,617
29,736
25,510
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,401
1,340
4,172
3,943
Research and development expenses
476
427
1,413
1,247
Interest expense of Financial Products
151
111
377
352
Other operating (income) expenses
339
238
908
854
Total operating costs
12,569
10,733
36,606
31,906
Operating profit
2,425
1,664
6,224
5,267
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
109
114
326
376
Other income (expense)
242
225
755
751
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,558
1,775
6,653
5,642
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
527
368
1,423
1,313
Profit of consolidated companies
2,031
1,407
5,230
4,329
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
9
21
20
44
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,040
1,428
5,250
4,373
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
2
(1)
4
Profit 1
$ 2,041
$ 1,426
$ 5,251
$ 4,369
Profit per common share
$ 3.89
$ 2.62
$ 9.91
$ 8.00
Profit per common share — diluted 2
$ 3.87
$ 2.60
$ 9.85
$ 7.94
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
– Basic
525.0
544.0
530.1
545.8
– Diluted 2
527.6
547.6
533.2
550.2
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,346
$ 9,254
Receivables – trade and other
8,158
8,477
Receivables – finance
8,918
8,898
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,295
2,788
Inventories
16,860
14,038
Total current assets
42,577
43,455
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,643
12,090
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,278
1,204
Long-term receivables – finance
11,859
12,707
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,218
1,840
Intangible assets
806
1,042
Goodwill
6,092
6,324
Other assets
4,434
4,131
Total assets
$ 80,907
$ 82,793
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 3
$ 9
-- Financial Products
4,199
5,395
Accounts payable
8,260
8,154
Accrued expenses
4,013
3,757
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,204
2,242
Customer advances
1,831
1,087
Dividends payable
—
595
Other current liabilities
2,878
2,256
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
120
45
-- Financial Products
6,694
6,307
Total current liabilities
30,202
29,847
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,479
9,746
-- Financial Products
16,030
16,287
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,038
5,592
Other liabilities
4,536
4,805
Total liabilities
65,285
66,277
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,523
6,398
Treasury stock
(30,883)
(27,643)
Profit employed in the business
43,304
39,282
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,353)
(1,553)
Noncontrolling interests
31
32
Total shareholders' equity
15,622
16,516
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 80,907
$ 82,793
Caterpillar Inc.
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 5,250
$ 4,373
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,661
1,766
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(349)
(321)
Other
132
102
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
365
(326)
Inventories
(3,088)
(2,195)
Accounts payable
786
1,232
Accrued expenses
70
46
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
15
934
Customer advances
751
39
Other assets – net
57
138
Other liabilities – net
(623)
(2)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,027
5,786
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(868)
(673)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,023)
(1,014)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
666
877
Additions to finance receivables
(9,914)
(9,603)
Collections of finance receivables
9,738
9,221
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
50
44
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(44)
(449)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
1
23
Proceeds from sale of securities
2,080
424
Investments in securities
(2,399)
(934)
Other – net
15
(8)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,698)
(2,092)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,820)
(1,733)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
2
122
Common shares repurchased
(3,309)
(1,622)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
5,570
6,931
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(5,289)
(8,620)
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
(1,311)
1,324
Other – net
(1)
(4)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(6,158)
(3,602)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(79)
(9)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,908)
83
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
9,366
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,355
$ 9,449
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 14,278
$ 14,278
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
716
—
852
(136)
1
Total sales and revenues
14,994
14,278
852
(136)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,202
10,203
—
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,401
1,271
136
(6)
2
Research and development expenses
476
476
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
151
—
151
—
Other operating (income) expenses
339
43
315
(19)
2
Total operating costs
12,569
11,993
602
(26)
Operating profit
2,425
2,285
250
(110)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
109
110
—
(1)
3
Other income (expense)
242
160
(27)
109
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,558
2,335
223
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
527
464
63
—
Profit of consolidated companies
2,031
1,871
160
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
9
11
—
(2)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,040
1,882
160
(2)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
2
(2)
6
Profit 7
$ 2,041
$ 1,883
$ 158
$ —
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 11,707
$ 11,707
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
690
—
787
(97)
1
Total sales and revenues
12,397
11,707
787
(97)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
8,617
8,618
—
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,340
1,147
200
(7)
2
Research and development expenses
427
427
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
111
—
111
—
Other operating (income) expenses
238
(56)
310
(16)
2
Total operating costs
10,733
10,136
621
(24)
Operating profit
1,664
1,571
166
(73)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
114
114
—
—
Other income (expense)
225
143
9
73
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,775
1,600
175
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
368
331
37
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,407
1,269
138
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
21
23
—
(2)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,428
1,292
138
(2)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
1
3
(2)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,426
$ 1,291
$ 135
$ —
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 40,703
$ 40,703
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
2,127
—
2,493
(366)
1
Total sales and revenues
42,830
40,703
2,493
(366)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
29,736
29,741
—
(5)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,172
3,714
475
(17)
2
Research and development expenses
1,413
1,413
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
377
—
377
—
Other operating (income) expenses
908
31
936
(59)
2
Total operating costs
36,606
34,899
1,788
(81)
Operating profit
6,224
5,804
705
(285)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
326
327
—
(1)
3
Other income (expense)
755
497
(26)
284
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
6,653
5,974
679
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,423
1,250
173
—
Profit of consolidated companies
5,230
4,724
506
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
20
26
—
(6)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
5,250
4,750
506
(6)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
6
(6)
6
Profit 7
$ 5,251
$ 4,751
$ 500
$ —
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 35,091
$ 35,091
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
2,082
—
2,371
(289)
1
Total sales and revenues
37,173
35,091
2,371
(289)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
25,510
25,515
—
(5)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,943
3,471
483
(11)
2
Research and development expenses
1,247
1,247
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
352
—
352
—
Other operating (income) expenses
854
(30)
931
(47)
2
Total operating costs
31,906
30,203
1,766
(63)
Operating profit
5,267
4,888
605
(226)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
376
376
—
—
Other income (expense)
751
819
56
(124)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
5,642
5,331
661
(350)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,313
1,158
155
—
Profit of consolidated companies
4,329
4,173
506
(350)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
44
52
—
(8)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
4,373
4,225
506
(358)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
3
9
(8)
5
Profit 6
$ 4,369
$ 4,222
$ 497
$ (350)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,346
$ 5,403
$ 943
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
8,158
3,134
652
4,372
1,2
Receivables – finance
8,918
—
13,446
(4,528)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,295
2,013
316
(34)
3
Inventories
16,860
16,860
—
—
Total current assets
42,577
27,410
15,357
(190)
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,643
7,810
3,833
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,278
319
512
447
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
11,859
—
12,338
(479)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,218
2,745
106
(633)
4
Intangible assets
806
806
—
—
Goodwill
6,092
6,092
—
—
Other assets
4,434
3,663
1,946
(1,175)
5
Total assets
$ 80,907
$ 48,845
$ 34,092
$ (2,030)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 4,202
$ 3
$ 4,199
$ —
Accounts payable
8,260
8,149
267
(156)
6
Accrued expenses
4,013
3,622
391
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,204
2,160
44
—
Customer advances
1,831
1,831
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,878
2,126
807
(55)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
6,814
120
6,694
—
Total current liabilities
30,202
18,011
12,402
(211)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,509
9,511
16,030
(32)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,038
5,038
—
—
Other liabilities
4,536
3,659
1,565
(688)
4
Total liabilities
65,285
36,219
29,997
(931)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,523
6,523
905
(905)
9
Treasury stock
(30,883)
(30,883)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
43,304
38,898
4,395
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,353)
(1,946)
(1,407)
—
Noncontrolling interests
31
34
202
(205)
9
Total shareholders' equity
15,622
12,626
4,095
(1,099)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 80,907
$ 48,845
$ 34,092
$ (2,030)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,254
$ 8,428
$ 826
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
8,477
3,279
435
4,763
1,2
Receivables – finance
8,898
—
13,828
(4,930)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,788
2,567
358
(137)
3
Inventories
14,038
14,038
—
—
Total current assets
43,455
28,312
15,447
(304)
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,090
8,172
3,918
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,204
375
204
625
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,707
—
13,358
(651)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,840
2,396
105
(661)
4
Intangible assets
1,042
1,042
—
—
Goodwill
6,324
6,324
—
—
Other assets
4,131
3,388
1,952
(1,209)
5
Total assets
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,404
$ 9
$ 5,395
$ —
Accounts payable
8,154
8,079
242
(167)
6
Accrued expenses
3,757
3,385
372
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,242
2,186
56
—
Customer advances
1,087
1,086
1
—
Dividends payable
595
595
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,256
1,773
642
(159)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
6,352
45
6,307
—
Total current liabilities
29,847
17,158
13,015
(326)
Long-term debt due after one year
26,033
9,772
16,287
(26)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,592
5,592
—
—
Other liabilities
4,805
4,106
1,425
(726)
4
Total liabilities
66,277
36,628
30,727
(1,078)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,398
6,398
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(27,643)
(27,643)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
39,282
35,390
3,881
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,553)
(799)
(754)
—
Noncontrolling interests
32
35
211
(214)
9
Total shareholders' equity
16,516
13,381
4,257
(1,122)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 5,250
$ 4,750
$ 506
$ (6)
1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,661
1,072
589
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(349)
(294)
(55)
—
Other
132
(83)
(123)
338
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
365
97
21
247
2,3
Inventories
(3,088)
(3,074)
—
(14)
2
Accounts payable
786
701
74
11
2
Accrued expenses
70
28
42
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
15
27
(12)
—
Customer advances
751
752
(1)
—
Other assets – net
57
128
(28)
(43)
2
Other liabilities – net
(623)
(913)
239
51
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,027
3,191
1,252
584
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(868)
(860)
(10)
2
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,023)
(20)
(1,024)
21
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
666
63
612
(9)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(9,914)
—
(10,584)
670
3
Collections of finance receivables
9,738
—
10,328
(590)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
678
(678)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
50
—
50
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
—
5
(5)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(44)
(44)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
1
1
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
2,080
1,820
260
—
Investments in securities
(2,399)
(1,925)
(474)
—
Other – net
15
84
(69)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,698)
(881)
(228)
(589)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,820)
(1,820)
—
—
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
2
2
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(3,309)
(3,309)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(5)
—
5
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
5,570
—
5,570
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(5,289)
(20)
(5,269)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
(1,311)
(138)
(1,173)
—
Other – net
(1)
(1)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(6,158)
(5,291)
(872)
5
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(79)
(42)
(37)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,908)
(3,023)
115
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
8,433
830
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,355
$ 5,410
$ 945
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 4,373
$ 4,225
$ 506
$ (358)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,766
1,162
604
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(321)
(255)
(66)
—
Other
102
104
(135)
133
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(326)
(338)
40
(28)
2,3
Inventories
(2,195)
(2,194)
—
(1)
2
Accounts payable
1,232
1,194
28
10
2
Accrued expenses
46
117
(71)
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
934
905
29
—
Customer advances
39
39
—
—
Other assets – net
138
133
24
(19)
2
Other liabilities – net
(2)
(193)
144
47
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
5,786
4,899
1,103
(216)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(673)
(670)
(11)
8
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,014)
(23)
(997)
6
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
877
71
818
(12)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(9,603)
—
(10,292)
689
3
Collections of finance receivables
9,221
—
9,946
(725)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
100
(100)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
44
—
44
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
1,000
3
(1,003)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(449)
(449)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
23
23
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
424
44
380
—
Investments in securities
(934)
(542)
(392)
—
Other – net
(8)
59
(67)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(2,092)
(487)
(468)
(1,137)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,733)
(1,733)
(350)
350
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
122
122
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(1,622)
(1,622)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(3)
(1,000)
1,003
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
6,931
494
6,437
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(8,620)
(1,910)
(6,710)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
1,324
(10)
1,334
—
Other – net
(4)
(4)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,602)
(4,666)
(289)
1,353
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(9)
(14)
5
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
83
(268)
351
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,822
544
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 9,449
$ 8,554
$ 895
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
