Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $139,000, up $121,000 from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank rebranded from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank.  Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $28,000 during the third quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 also included $171,000 of non-interest income attributable to a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank)
"We just celebrated our first anniversary as a public company and will celebrate the Bank's centennial in November," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our team is tremendously excited with the response we've received from our rebranding to Catalyst Bank."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $131.7 million at September 30, 2022, down $1.9 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, additional fundings on existing construction and land loans were largely offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio. PPP loans, which totaled $22,000 at June 30, 2022, were fully paid-off during the third quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans













One- to four-family residential


$

88,327


$

89,531


$

(1,204)


(1)

%

Commercial real estate



21,073



21,521



(448)


(2)


Construction and land



4,450



3,843



607


16


Multi-family residential



3,252



3,315



(63)


(2)


Total real estate loans



117,102



118,210



(1,108)


(1)


Other loans













Commercial and industrial



11,087



11,410



(323)


(3)


Consumer



3,512



4,004



(492)


(12)


Total other loans



14,599



15,414



(815)


(5)


Total loans


$

131,701


$

133,624


$

(1,923)


(1)

%

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.9 million at September 30, 2022, up $313,000, or 19%, compared to June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in past due loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.68% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 and $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, approximately 88% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 91% at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down $176,000 from $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The reduction in the allowance for loan losses largely reflects the reversal of certain provisions made for estimated loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment of COVID-19's impact on credit risk.  The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $115,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $189,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $61,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $4,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter charge-offs were primarily related to two residential mortgage loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $92.0 million at September 30, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2022. At September 30 and June 30, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $12.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the third quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.48%, up 11 basis points from the second quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $184.2 million at September 30, 2022, up $5.5 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily due to an increase in NOW account balances, partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Total average deposits were $185.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, up $2.1 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.














(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$

31,988


$

30,400


$

1,588


5

%

NOW



50,547



39,454



11,093


28


Money market



17,129



19,525



(2,396)


(12)


Savings



26,874



27,388



(514)


(2)


Certificates of deposit



57,689



61,968



(4,279)


(7)


Total deposits


$

184,227


$

178,735


$

5,492


3

%

Net Interest Income

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.75%, up four basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by five basis points to 2.99% for the third quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 0.40%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, up $60,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash included in other interest income (up $127,000, or 219%), partially offset by a decline in interest income from loans. Rising market interest rates have increased the yields on our interest-bearing cash accounts and securities portfolio.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.






















Three Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



















Loans receivable(1)


$

131,583


$

1,466


4.42

%


$

133,810


$

1,555


4.66

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)



104,403



381


1.48




104,137



352


1.37


Other interest earning assets



34,548



185


2.12




30,108



58


0.78


Total interest-earning assets(TE)


$

270,534


$

2,032


2.99

%


$

268,055


$

1,965


2.94

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



















NOW, money market and savings accounts


$

91,738


$

29


0.13

%


$

85,646


$

24


0.11

%

Certificates of deposit



59,833



64


0.43




64,936



63


0.39


Total interest-bearing deposits



151,571



93


0.24




150,582



87


0.23


FHLB advances



9,126



69


2.99




9,079



68


3.00


Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

160,697


$

162


0.40

%


$

159,661


$

155


0.39

%

Net interest-earning assets


$

109,837








$

108,394







Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)





$

1,870


2.59

%





$

1,810


2.55

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)








2.75

%








2.71

%



(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $296,000, down $83,000, or 22%, from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. In addition, the Company disposed of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.1 million, down $253,000, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 included $28,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $153,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $50,000, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.

Directors' fees totaled $75,000 for the third quarter of 2022, up $20,000, or 36%, from the second quarter of 2022 mainly due to stock compensation expense related to awards granted under the Company's 2022 Stock Option Plan and 2022 Recognition and Retention Plan and Trust Agreement in September 2022. Total stock compensation expense, allocated between salaries and employee benefits expense and directors' fees, during the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately $141,000, compared to $47,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $216,000, down $26,000, or 11%, from the previous quarter primarily due to the absence of rebranding expenses during the third quarter of 2022.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $36,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $73,000, or 67%, from the second quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $3,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest expense totaled $184,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $56,000, or 23%, from the second quarter of 2022. Other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $7,000 and $18,000 during the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively. In addition, the Company benefited from recoveries on charged-off deposit accounts and certain cost saving initiatives during the third quarter of 2022.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.4 million in assets at September 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.












CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)












(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2022


6/30/2022



9/30/2021(1)

ASSETS











Non-interest-bearing cash


$

4,558


$

4,553



$

5,117

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



31,639



24,582




95,287

Total cash and cash equivalents



36,197



29,135




100,404

Investment securities:











Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



78,563



82,276




49,682

Securities held-to-maturity



13,480



13,486




13,504

Loans receivable, net of unearned income



131,701



133,624




136,720

Allowance for loan losses



(1,804)



(1,980)




(2,646)

Loans receivable, net



129,897



131,644




134,074

Accrued interest receivable



566



556




511

Foreclosed assets



320



320




399

Premises and equipment, net



6,392



6,494




6,658

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,799



1,795




1,792

Bank-owned life insurance



13,519



13,422




3,280

Other assets



2,681



1,855




1,259

TOTAL ASSETS


$

283,414


$

280,983



$

311,563












LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing


$

31,988


$

30,400



$

102,091

Interest-bearing



152,239



148,335




147,369

Total deposits



184,227



178,735




249,460

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,153



9,108




8,973

Other liabilities



706



727




1,130

TOTAL LIABILITIES



194,086



188,570




259,563












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock



53



53




-

Additional paid-in capital



50,902



50,838




-

Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan



(4,020)



(4,073)




-

Retained earnings



52,379



52,240




52,270

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(9,986)



(6,645)




(270)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



89,328



92,413




52,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

283,414


$

280,983



$

311,563



(1)

Data at September 30, 2021 is Bank-only.

















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2021(1)


9/30/2022


9/30/2021(1)

INTEREST INCOME
















Loans receivable, including fees


$

1,466


$

1,555


$

1,671


$

4,584


$

5,344

Investment securities



381



352



172



1,062



434

Other



185



58



13



262



37

Total interest income



2,032



1,965



1,856



5,908



5,815

INTEREST EXPENSE
















Deposits



93



87



124



272



414

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



69



68



68



205



204

Total interest expense



162



155



192



477



618

Net interest income



1,870



1,810



1,664



5,431



5,197

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(115)



(189)



-



(375)



(286)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses



1,985



1,999



1,664



5,806



5,483

NON-INTEREST INCOME
















Service charges on deposit accounts



192



182



165



542



448

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



-



(77)



-



(77)



25

Bank-owned life insurance



97



98



22



216



67

Federal community development grant



-



171



1,826



171



1,826

Other



7



5



12



20



36

Total non-interest income



296



379



2,025



872



2,402

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and employee benefits



1,168



1,218



1,084



3,647



3,331

Occupancy and equipment



203



227



200



640



554

Data processing and communication



216



242



201



666



556

Professional fees



157



175



88



472



255

Directors' fees



75



55



70



185



211

ATM and debit card



76



59



48



184



137

Foreclosed assets, net



(2)



(2)



39



(21)



74

Advertising and marketing



36



109



14



187



35

Franchise and shares tax



15



58



-



131



-

Other



184



240



140



606



423

Total non-interest expense



2,128



2,381



1,884



6,697



5,576

Income (loss) before income tax expense



153



(3)



1,805



(19)



2,309

Income tax expense (benefit)



14



(21)



372



(45)



465

NET INCOME


$

139


$

18


$

1,433


$

26


$

1,844

















Earnings per share:
















Basic


$

0.03


$

0.01


$

N/A


$

0.01


$

N/A

Diluted



0.03



N/A



N/A



0.01



N/A



(1)

Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only.






















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2021(1)


9/30/2022


9/30/2021(1)

EARNINGS DATA





















Total interest income


$

2,032



$

1,965



$

1,856



$

5,908



$

5,815


Total interest expense



162




155




192




477




618


Net interest income



1,870




1,810




1,664




5,431




5,197


Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(115)




(189)




-




(375)




(286)


Total non-interest income



296




379




2,025




872




2,402


Total non-interest expense



2,128




2,381




1,884




6,697




5,576


Income tax expense (benefit)



14




(21)




372




(45)




465


Net income


$

139



$

18



$

1,433



$

26



$

1,844























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA





















Total assets


$

288,052



$

286,288



$

253,176



$

287,000



$

240,345


Total interest-earning assets



270,534




268,055




235,447




270,848




224,873


Total loans



131,583




133,810




137,031




132,052




143,075


Total interest-bearing deposits



151,571




150,582




150,726




150,006




147,085


Total interest-bearing liabilities



160,697




159,661




159,692




159,086




155,992


Total deposits



185,453




183,316




191,060




182,816




179,462


Total shareholders' equity



92,764




93,318




50,950




94,400




50,678























SELECTED RATIOS





















Return on average assets



0.19

%



0.02

%



2.25

%



0.01

%



1.03

%

Return on average equity



0.60




0.08




11.16




0.04




4.86


Efficiency ratio



98.24




108.78




51.06




106.25




73.38


Net interest margin(TE)



2.75




2.71




2.81




2.69




3.09


Average equity to average assets



32.20




32.60




20.12




32.89




21.09


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)



57.84




58.51




38.94










Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)



28.29




28.43




20.65










Total risk-based capital ratio(2)



59.09




59.76




40.20































ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES





















Beginning balance


$

1,980



$

2,173



$

2,649



$

2,276



$

3,022


Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(115)




(189)




-




(375)




(286)


Charge-offs



(90)




(38)




(18)




(191)




(150)


Recoveries



29




34




15




94




60


Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(61)




(4)




(3)




(97)




(90)


Ending balance


$

1,804



$

1,980



$

2,646



$

1,804



$

2,646























CREDIT QUALITY





















Non-accruing loans


$

1,221



$

1,246



$

752










Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



379




41




165










Total non-performing loans



1,600




1,287




917










Foreclosed assets



320




320




399










Total non-performing assets


$

1,920



$

1,607



$

1,316































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.21

%



0.96

%



0.67

%









Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.68




0.57




0.42












(1)

Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only.

(2)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-bancorp-inc-announces-2022-third-quarter-results-301660579.html

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

