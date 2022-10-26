MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

Strong demand and focused execution drive double-digit sales and earnings growth

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Quarterly Highlights

Total sales were $382 million , increasing 12% organically from a year ago on a reported basis and 16% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating income was $64 million or 16.8% of sales, compared to $32 million or 9.5% of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $75 million or 19.7% of sales, compared to $54 million or 16.0% of sales in the same period a year ago.

GAAP earnings were $45 million or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $21 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $57 million or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $39 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $64 million , compared to $46 million in the same period a year ago.

MSA funded $18 million of dividends on its common stock and deployed $2 million for share repurchases in the quarter.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered an excellent quarter in a challenging environment," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team's dedication and focus on our customers resulted in strong sales growth, margin expansion, and cash flow generation." He added that the 16% constant currency increase in sales was broad-based across the product portfolio and consisted of both strategic pricing and volume expansion.

"We continued to see robust demand with double-digit order growth across the business. Overall, we ended the quarter with record backlog and a book-to-bill above 1x resulting from strong demand and ongoing supply chain challenges," Mr. Vartanian said.

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our differentiated product portfolio, leading positions in attractive end markets, and focused commercial execution. We remain encouraged by this performance and, in looking ahead, we are continuing to invest in developing new safety technologies that advance the MSA mission, contribute to profitable growth, and drive stakeholder value – all while navigating through the current macroeconomic uncertainties," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net sales $ 381,694

$ 340,197

$ 1,084,699

$ 989,915 Cost of products sold 212,299

190,758

608,120

552,693 Gross profit 169,395

149,439

476,579

437,222















Selling, general and administrative 82,753

87,450

247,378

246,339 Research and development 14,416

14,946

43,017

42,149 Restructuring charges 899

3,853

3,146

12,239 Currency exchange losses (gains), net 2,979

100

4,788

(359) Product liability expense 4,035

10,688

9,733

25,235 Operating income 64,313

32,402

168,517

111,619















Interest expense 5,962

3,764

14,158

7,847 Other income, net (2,359)

(2,266)

(15,121)

(8,773) Total other expense (income), net 3,603

1,498

(963)

(926)















Income before income taxes 60,710

30,904

169,480

112,545 Provision for income taxes 15,804

9,724

41,339

29,281 Net income 44,906

21,180

128,141

83,264 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—

(448) Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 44,906

$ 21,180

$ 128,141

$ 82,816















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.15

$ 0.54

$ 3.26

$ 2.11 Diluted $ 1.14

$ 0.54

$ 3.25

$ 2.10















Basic shares outstanding 39,172

39,194

39,243

39,152 Diluted shares outstanding 39,299

39,430

39,414

39,424

*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,613

$ 140,895 Trade receivables, net 249,298

254,187 Inventories 349,664

280,617 Notes receivable, insurance companies 5,901

3,914 Other current assets 97,624

113,191 Total current assets 862,100

792,804







Property, plant and equipment net 199,530

207,793 Prepaid pension cost 182,794

163,283 Goodwill 607,161

636,858 Intangible assets, net 281,461

306,948 Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 38,428

44,626 Insurance receivable, noncurrent 115,381

121,609 Other noncurrent assets 100,434

122,475 Total assets $ 2,387,289

$ 2,396,396







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 6,820

$ — Accounts payable 104,972

106,780 Other current liabilities 237,346

223,826 Total current liabilities 349,138

330,606







Long-term debt, net 597,844

597,651 Pensions and other employee benefits 173,654

189,973 Deferred tax liabilities 30,409

33,337 Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 393,829

410,441 Total shareholders' equity 842,415

834,388 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,387,289

$ 2,396,396

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net income $ 44,906

$ 21,180

$ 128,141

$ 83,264 Depreciation and amortization 13,796

14,182

41,883

36,270 Change in working capital and other operating 5,225

10,867

(66,121)

10,609 Cash flow from operating activities 63,927

46,229

103,903

130,143















Capital expenditures (8,948)

(10,675)

(28,753)

(30,963) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(329,445)

—

(392,437) Change in short-term investments 10,113

1,017

24,320

26,062 Property disposals and other investing 38

(5,309)

38

(5,249) Cash flow from (used in) investing activities 1,203

(344,412)

(4,395)

(402,587)















Change in debt (10,000)

281,855

27,000

308,859 Cash dividends paid (18,046)

(17,255)

(53,447)

(51,322) Other financing 1,656

(19,715)

(29,716)

(24,107) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (26,390)

244,885

(56,163)

233,430















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,024)

(3,270)

(23,498)

(4,177)















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash $ 25,716

$ (56,568)

$ 19,847

$ (43,191)

*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2022













Net sales to external customers $ 276,082

$ 105,612

$ —

$ 381,694 Operating income











64,313 Operating margin %











16.8 % Restructuring charges











899 Currency exchange losses, net











2,979 Product liability expense











4,035 Acquisition related costs (a)











2,899 Adjusted operating income (loss) 75,088

8,448

(8,411)

75,125 Adjusted operating margin % 27.2 %

8.0 %





19.7 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











11,518 Adjusted EBITDA 83,945

10,980

(8,282)

86,643 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 30.4 %

10.4 %





22.7 %















Three Months Ended September 30, 2021













Net sales to external customers $ 229,076

$ 111,121

$ —

$ 340,197 Operating income











32,402 Operating margin %











9.5 % Restructuring charges











3,853 Currency exchange losses, net











100 Product liability expense











10,688 Acquisition related costs (a)











7,351 Adjusted operating income (loss) 47,624

12,780

(6,010)

54,394 Adjusted operating margin % 20.8 %

11.5 %





16.0 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











11,823 Adjusted EBITDA 55,774

16,323

(5,880)

66,217 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 24.3 %

14.7 %





19.5 %

*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022













Net sales to external customers $ 754,116

$ 330,583

$ —

$ 1,084,699 Operating income











168,517 Operating margin %











15.5 % Restructuring charges











3,146 Currency exchange losses, net











4,788 Product liability expense











9,733 Acquisition related costs (a)











8,398 Adjusted operating income (loss) 184,664

34,674

(24,756)

194,582 Adjusted operating margin % 24.5 %

10.5 %





17.9 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











34,961 Adjusted EBITDA 210,201

43,708

(24,366)

229,543 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 27.9 %

13.2 %





21.2 %















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021













Net sales to external customers $ 655,123

$ 334,792

$ —

$ 989,915 Operating income











111,619 Operating margin %











11.3 % Restructuring charges











12,239 Currency exchange gains, net











(359) Product liability expense











25,235 Acquisition related costs (a)











11,891 Adjusted operating income (loss) 142,160

41,982

(23,517)

160,625 Adjusted operating margin % 21.7 %

12.5 %





16.2 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











33,716 Adjusted EBITDA 165,243

52,283

(23,185)

194,341 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 25.2 %

15.6 %





19.6 %

*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 30 % 11 % 19 % (6) % 10 % (1) % 13 %

9 %

12 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 4 % 4 % 3 % 4 % 3 % 5 % 3 %

7 %

4 % Constant currency

sales change 34 % 15 % 22 % (2) % 13 % 4 % 16 %

16 %

16 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant

currency sales

change 34 % 15 % 22 % (2) % 13 % 4 % 16 %

16 %

16 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 17 % 2 % 15 % 3 % 23 % (7) % 11 %

(5) %

10 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 4 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 4 % 3 %

5 %

3 % Constant currency

sales change 21 % 5 % 17 % 5 % 25 % (3) % 14 %

— %

13 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 16 % — % 4 %

— %

4 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 21 % 5 % 17 % 5 % 9 % (3) % 10 %

— %

9 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 53 % 23 % 19 % (3) % 16 % — % 22 %

9 %

21 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % 1 % 1 % — % 1 % — %

2 %

— % Constant currency

sales change 53 % 23 % 20 % (2) % 16 % 1 % 22 %

11 %

21 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant

currency sales

change 53 % 23 % 20 % (2) % 16 % 1 % 22 %

11 %

21 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 27 % 5 % 17 % 7 % 32 % — % 17 %

(8) %

15 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % — % 1 % — % 1 % 1 %

1 %

1 % Constant currency

sales change 27 % 5 % 17 % 8 % 32 % 1 % 18 %

(7) %

16 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 20 % — % 4 %

— %

4 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 27 % 5 % 17 % 8 % 12 % 1 % 14 %

(7) %

12 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (13) % (16) % 15 % (12) % (1) % (3) % (7) %

8 %

(5) % Plus: Currency

translation effects 12 % 12 % 11 % 8 % 8 % 13 % 11 %

16 %

11 % Constant currency

sales change (1) % (4) % 26 % (4) % 7 % 10 % 4 %

24 %

6 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % — % — % — %

— %

— % Organic constant

currency sales

change (1) % (4) % 26 % (4) % 7 % 10 % 4 %

24 %

6 %



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (2) % (5) % 8 % (7) % 8 % (17) % (1) %

(1) %

(1) % Plus: Currency

translation effects 9 % 9 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 8 % 8 %

11 %

8 % Constant currency

sales change 7 % 4 % 15 % — % 15 % (9) % 7 %

10 %

7 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 11 % — % 3 %

— %

2 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 7 % 4 % 15 % — % 4 % (9) % 4 %

10 %

5 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Consolidated

Americas

International Breathing Apparatus 34 %

53 %

(1) % Industrial Head Protection 22 %

20 %

26 % Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel 15 %

23 %

(4) % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 13 %

16 %

7 % Fall Protection 4 %

1 %

10 % Portable Gas Detection (2) %

(2) %

(4) % Core Sales 16 %

22 %

4 %











Non-Core Sales 16 %

11 %

24 %











Net Sales 16 %

21 %

6 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 16 %

21 %

6 %

.







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Consolidated

Americas

International Breathing Apparatus 21 %

27 %

7 % Industrial Head Protection 17 %

17 %

15 % Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel 5 %

5 %

4 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* 25 %

32 %

15 % Fall Protection (3) %

1 %

(9) % Portable Gas Detection 5 %

8 %

— % Core Sales 14 %

18 %

7 %











Non-Core Sales — %

(7) %

10 %











Net Sales 13 %

16 %

7 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 9 %

12 %

5 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 44,906

$ 21,180

112 %

$ 128,141

$ 82,816

55 %























Product liability expense 4,035

10,688





9,733

25,235



Acquisition related costs (a) 2,899

7,351





8,398

11,891



Restructuring charges 899

3,853





3,146

12,239



Asset related losses and other 4,652

375





4,776

423



Currency exchange losses (gains), net 2,979

100





4,788

(359)



Income tax expense on adjustments (3,331)

(4,105)





(7,400)

(13,504)



Adjusted earnings $ 57,039

$ 39,442

45 %

$ 151,582

$ 118,741

28 %























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.45

$ 1.00

45 %

$ 3.85

$ 3.01

28 %

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information, visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2022. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

