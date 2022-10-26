Jeep® Brand Wins 'Best SUV Lineup' as Part of the 2022 Newsweek Autos Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Jeep® Brand Wins 'Best SUV Lineup' as Part of the 2022 Newsweek Autos Awards for Second Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 lineup of Wagoneer SUVs and Jeep® brand truck and SUVs (PRNewswire)

Jeep® brand recognized as having the Best SUV Lineup in the industry by Newsweek for the second year in a row

All-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer receive top honors in their respective categories

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with its well-appointed interior and unsurpassed capability, awarded Best Two-Row SUV

2022 Wagoneer, with seating for up to eight passengers and best-in-class towing capability, receives Best Premium SUV award

2022 Grand Wagoneer, with its first-class passenger experience and advanced technology, takes Best Full-Size SUV honors

The Jeep® brand, renowned for its iconic and legendary 4x4 SUVs for more than 80 years, is the winner of Newsweek's Best SUV Lineup for the second year in a row as part of the publication's annual 2022 Autos Awards competition. The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer receive top honors in their respective categories.

"The Jeep brand's newest SUV models blend high-class, stylish interiors with the latest comfort and convenience features, while never compromising on technology or off-road prowess," said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, senior editor, Autos at Newsweek. "With new, bar-raising models, including fresh electrified 4xe options, Jeep was the obvious choice for Best SUV Lineup this year."

Legendary 4x4 capability, high towing capacities, entertainment options for passengers, comfortable seating across up to three rows and easy-to-use, hands-on, driver-assist technology were highlighted as standout features for the Jeep SUVs.

"To be recognized by Newsweek that the Jeep brand is the 'best SUV brand' for two years in a row is a testament to what we set out to do every day – deliver the best, most capable SUVs," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "From the new, electrified Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, to the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee L, the Compass, Renegade, Cherokee, Gladiator and the all-new premium extension with the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, the Jeep brand offers a capable and rewarding SUV for every customer."

In addition to the overall best SUV lineup award, the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer receive top honors in their respective categories:

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with its well-appointed interior and unsurpassed capability, awarded Best Two-Row SUV

2022 Wagoneer, with seating for up to eight passengers and best-in-class towing capability, receives Best Premium SUV award

2022 Grand Wagoneer, with its first-class passenger experience and advanced technology, takes Best Full-Size SUV honors

This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee brings an all-new architecture, new plug-in hybrid powertrain, all-new exterior design and all-new interior with world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies to the two-row size SUV segment. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet.

As a premium extension of the Jeep brand, the iconic 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors, with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments. The interiors of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are designed to support active customers' lifestyles, with best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, third-row headroom, and second- and third-row legroom, as well as the most cargo volume behind the third row.

The technologically advanced Wagoneer, Newsweek's Best Premium SUV, and Grand Wagoneer, Newsweek's Best Full-Size SUV, offer next-generation innovations, including a rear-seat monitoring camera, windshield Head-up Display, frameless digital cluster, premium McIntosh audio system, 10.25 front passenger interactive display, Amazon Fire TV Built-In and up to 75 inches of total digital screen area. Wagoneer delivers best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., allowing for almost any toy to be towed while occupants sit comfortably inside, enjoying gracefully integrated advanced technology and connectivity. The Grand Wagoneer sets the benchmark for luxury with its genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood trim, Palermo leather-trimmed seating with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching.

All three vehicles are equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system, Stellantis' most advanced in-car technology with five-times-faster operating speeds, new content and improved customization. The advanced Uconnect 5 system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, also offers new convenience and connected services, keeping passengers engaged and informed while drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

During the evaluation process, vehicle features and specifications accounted for 75% of the judging score. The remaining 25% was based on vehicle drive impressions by Newsweek staff. Vehicle scores were averaged to produce a product line score, which determined the overall winners

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian and Spanish.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis