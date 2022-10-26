Compugen to Present New Clinical Data at ESMO-IO

Clinical data from COM701/nivolumab ± BMS-986207 combination studies in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer

Clinical data from COM701±nivolumab study in patients with metastatic NSCLC who received prior immune checkpoints

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, announced today that it will present new clinical data from its COM701/nivolumab with or without BMS-986207 combination studies in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer and data from COM701 with or without nivolumab study in patients with metastatic NSCLC as poster presentations at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) congress taking place between December 7-9, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Triple blockade of the DNAM-axis with COM701 + BMS-986207 + nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with platinum resistant OVCA

Abstract number: 420

Presentation number: 158P

Session date and time: 8 December 2022, 12:30-13:15 CET

Session location: Poster display, Foyer ABC

Presenter: J. Moroney, MD (University of Chicago, U.S.)

Title: COM701 in combination with nivolumab demonstrates preliminary antitumor activity in patients with platinum resistant epithelial ovarian cancer

Abstract number: 338

Presentation number: 159P

Session date and time: 8 December 2022, 12:30-13:15 CET

Session location: Poster display, Foyer ABC

Presenter: O. Yeku, MD, PhD (Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, U.S.)

Title: COM701 ± nivolumab – preliminary results of antitumor activity from a phase 1 study in patients with metastatic NSCLC who have received prior PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor

Abstract number: 306

Presentation number: 130P

Session date and time: 8 December 2022, 12:30-13:15 CET

Session location: Poster display Foyer ABC

Presenter: R. Sullivan, MD (Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, U.S.)

Compugen's presentations will be available on the publications section of Compugen's website, www.cgen.com following presentation.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, an antibody targeting ILDR2, in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific derived from COM902 (AZD2936) in Phase 1/2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. The most advanced program, COM503 is about to enter pre-IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody targeting cytokine biology to enhance anti-tumor immunity in a differentiated manner. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

