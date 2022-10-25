Yes Energy Expands Trade Submission to All Major North American ISOs

Energy Market Data Leader Offers Comprehensive Financial Power Trading Submission Coverage for All Major North American ISOs

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Energy, a leader in North American power market data, has expanded its financial trade submission coverage to include all major North American Independent System Operators (ISOs), including PJM, MISO, SPP, ERCOT, CAISO, ISO-NE, and NY-ISO.

Submitting virtual and spread trades can be a challenge. Each of the ISO's portals are different and their technology requirements often change. Most submission solutions require traders to take additional steps that can take time away from trading. With Submission Services from Yes Energy, traders gain a complete solution to build, analyze, validate, and submit trades all within one solution.

Highlights include:

Submission is seamlessly integrated into Yes Energy's trading tools

Analyze your clearances and track your P&L in real time

Configure your Market Accounts and get set up in minutes using the Account Manager module

Fully automate your workflow using our Submission API endpoints

"Unlike internally built tools or other submission software, Submission Services is embedded right into the same analytic tools that traders use to research and build their trading strategies — we built this for traders," said Submission Services Product Manager, Kevin Gallagher of Yes Energy.

For more information or to schedule a demo for Yes Energy's Submission Services solution, please visit the Yes Energy website .

Yes Energy is a key sponsor and exhibitor of S&P Global's Nodal Trader conference in New York Thursday, October 27th - Friday, October 28th.

About Yes Energy



Yes Energy provides the most comprehensive, robust, and high-quality power market data and analytics tools available, empowering companies to navigate highly complex and dynamic power markets to maximize their bottom line.

Yes Energy aggregates and standardizes data from all Independent System Operators (ISOs), non-ISOs, and third-party partnerships, and that includes historical data from the inception of the markets. We offer this data in the format best suited for your business, whether that's through our powerful user interface, an API, Cloud, or Lake. Together, we help you make game-changing power market decisions. Learn more at www.yesenergy.com .

Media Contact:

Kim Pike

Manager, Solutions Marketing

kim.pike@yesenergy.com

+1 312.399.1276

