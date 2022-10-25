WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Company Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook

Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $400 Million

Company Grows System-Wide Rooms by 4% and Development Pipeline by 10%

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Highlights include:

Global RevPAR grew 12% compared to third quarter 2021 in constant currency.

U.S. RevPAR grew 2% compared to third quarter 2021 and represents 110% of 2019 levels.

System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year, including 1% of growth in the U.S. and 9% of growth internationally.

Development pipeline grew 10% year-over-year to 212,000 rooms and U.S. development signings increased 82%, including 48 new construction projects for the Company's new extended-stay brand, bringing the total number to 120 since launch in March.

Hotel Franchising segment revenues grew 9% year-over-year.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.13 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.21 ; net income of $101 million and adjusted net income of $108 million .

Adjusted EBITDA of $191 million .

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $349 million and free cash flow of $321 million .

Returned $161 million to shareholders through $132 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

"With our brands delivering record U.S. RevPAR and our global development teams driving net unit growth towards the top end of our initial guidance, we are raising our full-year 2022 outlook. Despite the broader macro-economic climate, we are confident in the continued resiliency of our franchise model as we continue to invest in the business and generate substantial shareholder returns," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "This quarter, we grew our development pipeline by 10%, surpassed our full-year development goal for our new extended-stay brand and completed the acquisition of our 23rd brand - Vienna House. We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that will deliver outstanding value to our shareholders, guests, franchisees and team members in any environment."

Fee-related and other revenues was $375 million compared to $377 million in third quarter 2021, which included $34 million from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of this year. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 9% year-over-year reflecting global constant currency RevPAR growth of 12% and higher license fees.

The Company generated net income of $101 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $103 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021. The decline in net income was primarily due to the exit of the

Company's select-service management business and owned hotels, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA in the Company's hotel franchising segment. Adjusted EBITDA was $191 million compared to $194 million in third quarter 2021, which included a $10 million contribution from the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels - both of which were exited in the first half of this year. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 4% year-over-year reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, partially offset by a 600 basis point unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

System Size





Rooms



September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

YOY Change

(bps) United States

492,900

486,800

130

International

343,100

315,800

860

Global

836,000

802,600

420



The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 9% growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 6% and 8%, respectively, as well as 80 basis points of growth globally and 200 basis points internationally from the acquisition of the Vienna House brand.

RevPAR





Third

Quarter 2022

YOY Constant

Currency %

Change

Constant Currency

% Change

vs. 2019 United States

$ 59.15



2 %

10 % International

34.79



46



17

Global

49.17



12



11



Third quarter global RevPAR grew by 12% in constant currency compared to 2021 as the U.S. grew 2% and international grew 46%. Global RevPAR was 111% of 2019 levels in constant currency, with the U.S. at 110% and international at 117%. The increases compared to both 2021 and 2019 were driven primarily by stronger pricing power.

Business Segment Discussion



Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Third

Quarter

2022

Third

Quarter

2021

%

Change

Third

Quarter

2022

Third

Quarter

2021

%

Change Hotel Franchising $ 367



$ 337



9 %

$ 201



$ 193



4 % Hotel Management 40



126



(68)



7



16



(56)

Corporate and Other —



—



—



(17)



(15)



(13)

Total Company $ 407



$ 463



(12)



$ 191



$ 194



(2)



Hotel Franchising revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $367 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase and higher license fees. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA of $201 million increased 4% reflecting the growth in revenues, partially offset by an unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund, excluding which Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA would have increased 12%.

Hotel Management revenues decreased 68% year-over-year to $40 million, including a $54 million decrease in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues decreased $32 million, or 80%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased $9 million reflecting the exit of the Company's select-service management business and owned hotels.

During the third quarter 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $12 million; while in third quarter 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $19 million.

Development

The Company awarded 214 new contracts this quarter compared to 151 in the third quarter 2021. On September 30, 2022, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,600 hotels and over 212,000 rooms, of which approximately 76% is in the midscale and above segments (61% in the U.S.). The pipeline grew 10% year-over-year - 24% in the U.S. and 2% internationally. Approximately 60% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 80% is new construction, of which approximately 36% has broken ground. The pipeline includes 120 new contracts awarded for the Company's new extended-stay brand since its launch in March 2022.

Acquisition of Vienna House

On September 8, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of the Vienna House brand, adding an upscale and midscale portfolio of over 40 hotels and more than 6,400 rooms to the Company's existing footprint in the EMEA region. The purchase price was $44 million.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company generated year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $349 million and free cash flow of $321 million. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $286 million and approximately $1.0 billion in total liquidity.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its common stock for $132 million. In October 2022, the Company's Board of Directors increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $400 million.

The Company paid common stock dividends of $29 million, or $0.32 per share.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook as follows:





Updated Outlook

Prior Outlook Year-over-year rooms growth

~4%

2% - 4% Year-over-year global RevPAR growth

14 - 16%

12% - 16% Fee-related and other revenues

$1.33 - $1.34 billion

$1.29 - $1.32 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$636 - $644 million

$611 - $631 million Adjusted net income

$349 - $354 million

$323 - $334 million Adjusted diluted EPS

$3.84 - $3.89

$3.51 - $3.63 Free cash flow conversion rate (a)

~55%

~55%

____________________ (a) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 836,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 97 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends, restructuring charges and statements related to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus; various actions governments, businesses and individuals continue to take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives (including, for instance, quarantine and isolation guidelines and mandates), safety mitigation guidance, as well as the timing, availability and adoption rates of vaccinations, booster shots and other treatments for COVID-19; concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 152



$ 144



$ 394



$ 344

Marketing, reservation and loyalty 159



149



416



353

Management and other fees 3



32



54



82

License and other fees 28



20



74



60

Other 33



32



107



92

Fee-related and other revenues 375



377



1,045



931

Cost reimbursements 32



86



119



242

Net revenues 407



463



1,164



1,173

















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 147



130



384



327

Operating 20



33



85



92

General and administrative 29



30



88



81

Cost reimbursements 32



86



119



242

Depreciation and amortization 18



23



58



70

Gain on asset sale, net —



—



(35)



—

Separation-related 1



—



—



3

Total expenses 247



302



699



815

















Operating income 160



161



465



358

Interest expense, net 21



22



60



73

Early extinguishment of debt —



—



2



18

















Income before income taxes 139



139



403



267

Provision for income taxes 38



36



104



72

Net income $ 101



$ 103



$ 299



$ 195

















Earnings per share













Basic $ 1.13



$ 1.10



$ 3.28



$ 2.09

Diluted 1.13



1.09



3.26



2.08

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 89.5



93.6



91.2



93.5

Diluted 89.9



94.1



91.7



93.9



Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2022 $ 272



$ 335



$ 367



n/a



n/a



2021 209



283



337



$ 270



$ 1,099



2020 243



182



236



202



863



2019 269



331



379



300



1,279



Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2022 $ 155



$ 185



$ 201



n/a



n/a



2021 105



166



193



$ 128



$ 592



2020 110



86



119



77



392



2019 115



164



197



153



629























Hotel Management



















Net revenues



















2022 $ 99



$ 51



$ 40



n/a



n/a



2021 94



123



126



$ 122



$ 466



2020 167



76



101



94



437



2019 197



201



180



190



768



Adjusted EBITDA



















2022 $ 20



$ 6



$ 7



n/a



n/a



2021 5



16



16



$ 19



$ 57



2020 17



(4)



2



(1)



13



2019 16



16



13



21



66























Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2022 $ —



$ —



$ —



n/a



n/a



2021 —



—



—



$ —



$ —



2020 —



—



—



—



—



2019 2



1



1



2



6



Adjusted EBITDA



















2022 $ (16)



$ (16)



$ (17)



n/a



n/a



2021 (13)



(14)



(15)



$ (16)



$ (59)



2020 (18)



(16)



(18)



(18)



(69)



2019 (18)



(19)



(18)



(19)



(74)



Table 2 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT









First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Total Company



















Net revenues



















2022 $ 371



$ 386



$ 407



n/a



n/a



2021 303



406



463



$ 392



$ 1,565



2020 410



258



337



296



1,300



2019 468



533



560



492



2,053



Net income/(loss)



















2022 $ 106



$ 92



$ 101



n/a



n/a



2021 24



68



103



$ 48



$ 244



2020 22



(174)



27



(7)



(132)



2019 21



26



45



64



157



Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2022 $ 159



$ 175



$ 191



n/a



n/a



2021 97



168



194



$ 131



$ 590



2020 109



66



103



58



336



2019 113



161



192



155



621



____________________ NOTE: Amounts include the results of the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022, through their sale/exit dates. Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions. (a) Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the presentation adopted in 2021.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net income $ 299



$ 195

Depreciation and amortization 58



70

Gain on asset sale, net (35)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2



18

Trade receivables (1)



(10)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4



18

Deferred revenues 20



14

Payments of development advance notes, net (36)



(25)

Other, net 38



47

Net cash provided by operating activities 349



327

Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (28)



(23)

Proceeds from asset sales, net (a) 263



—

Acquisition of hotel brand (44)



—

Other, net (1)



2

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 190



(21)

Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 400



45

Payments of long-term debt (404)



(570)

Dividends to shareholders (88)



(53)

Repurchases of common stock (313)



(26)

Other, net (15)



(2)

Net cash used in financing activities (420)



(606)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4)



—

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 115



(300)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 171



493

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 286



$ 193



Free Cash Flow:













We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (b) $ 107



$ 147



$ 349



$ 327

Less: Property and equipment additions (10)



(6)



(28)



(23)

Free cash flow $ 97



$ 141



$ 321



$ 304



____________________ (a) Includes proceeds of $179 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CorePoint Lodging related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business. (b) Third quarter year-over-year decline primarily relates to higher payments of development advance notes and the timing of working capital.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)









As of

September 30, 2022

As of

December 31, 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 286



$ 171

Trade receivables, net 253



246

Assets held for sale —



154

Property and equipment, net 102



106

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,135



3,200

Other current and non-current assets 434



392

Total assets $ 4,210



$ 4,269









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Total debt $ 2,078



$ 2,084

Other current liabilities 385



376

Deferred income tax liabilities 347



366

Other non-current liabilities 344



354

Total liabilities 3,154



3,180

Total stockholders' equity 1,056



1,089

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,210



$ 4,269









Our outstanding debt was as follows:







As of

September 30, 2022

As of

December 31, 2021 $750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027) $ —



$ —

Term loan A (due April 2027) 399



—

Term loan B (due May 2025) 1,139



1,541

4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 494



493

Finance leases 46



50

Total debt 2,078



2,084

Cash and cash equivalents 286



171

Net debt $ 1,792



$ 1,913



Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2022 matures as follows:



Amount Within 1 year $ 15

Between 1 and 2 years 26

Between 2 and 3 years 1,170

Between 3 and 4 years 37

Between 4 and 5 years 321

Thereafter 509

Total $ 2,078



Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 490,600



487,300



3,300



1 %



International 319,500



308,600



10,900



4



Global 810,100



795,900



14,200



2























Additions

















United States 19,600



16,000



3,600



23



International (a) 32,500



16,500



16,000



97



Global 52,100



32,500



19,600



60























Deletions

















United States (17,300)



(16,500)



(800)



(5)



International (8,900)



(9,300)



400



4



Global (26,200)



(25,800)



(400)



(2)























Ending Room Count (September 30)

















United States 492,900



486,800



6,100



1



International 343,100



315,800



27,300



9



Global 836,000



802,600



33,400



4 %

























As of September 30,

FY 2019

Royalty

Contribution (b)

2022

2021

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 237,400



244,600



(7,200)



(3 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 236,300



223,900



12,400



6



Upscale and Above 19,200



18,300



900



5



Total United States 492,900



486,800



6,100



1 %

86 %



















International

















Greater China 158,500



151,100



7,400



5 %

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 29,500



29,000



500



2

1 Europe, the Middle East and

Africa (a) 77,900



65,700



12,200



19

4 Canada 39,100



39,700



(600)



(2)

5 Latin America 38,100



30,300



7,800



26

1 Total International 343,100



315,800



27,300



9 %

14



















Global 836,000



802,600



33,400



4 %

100 %

____________________ (a) Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022. (b) FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2022

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Three-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 51.16



— %

14 % Midscale and Upper Midscale 64.90



4

8 Upscale and Above 101.21



8

(7) Total United States $ 59.15



2 %

10 %











International









Greater China $ 14.97



(5 %)

(21 %) Rest of Asia Pacific 33.34



89

(11) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 54.93



76

42 Canada 72.55



38

15 Latin America 42.52



143

66 Total International $ 34.79



46 %

17 %











Global $ 49.17



12 %

11 %













Three Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.6 %

— International 2.1 %

2.2 %

(10 bps) Global 3.9 %

4.1 %

(20 bps)













Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2022

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Three-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 44.31



9 %

13 % Midscale and Upper Midscale 58.03



17

5 Upscale and Above 96.36



34

(7) Total United States $ 52.32



15 %

8 %











International









Greater China $ 13.84



(13 %)

(27 %) Rest of Asia Pacific 27.46



43

(23) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 43.58



121

13 Canada 52.41



60

6 Latin America 36.85



150

45 Total International $ 28.19



50 %

— %











Global $ 42.58



22 %

4 %













Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022

2021

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.6 %

— International 2.1 %

2.2 %

(10 bps) Global 4.0 %

4.1 %

(10 bps)

____________________ (a) International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Compares 2022 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Table 6

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS







First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Hotel Franchising





















Global RevPAR



















2022

$ 33.08



$ 43.74



$ 48.61



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 24.02



$ 35.69



$ 44.67



$ 34.77



$ 34.85



2020

$ 25.90



$ 17.05



$ 28.83



$ 23.19



$ 23.74



2019

$ 33.76



$ 42.04



$ 45.23



$ 34.51



$ 38.91



U.S. RevPAR





















2022

$ 41.01



$ 54.70



$ 58.45



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 29.68



$ 46.99



$ 56.38



$ 42.45



$ 43.95



2020

$ 31.43



$ 23.19



$ 36.06



$ 27.28



$ 29.50



2019

$ 37.69



$ 48.65



$ 51.93



$ 37.96



$ 44.09



International RevPAR

















2022

$ 21.05



$ 26.80



$ 33.90



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 15.26



$ 18.21



$ 26.62



$ 23.13



$ 20.86



2020

$ 17.39



$ 7.66



$ 17.39



$ 16.71



$ 14.75



2019

$ 27.56



$ 31.59



$ 34.79



$ 29.15



$ 30.80



Global Rooms (a)



















2022

793,200

799,200

816,300

n/a



n/a



2021

748,700

752,500

758,600

769,400



769,400



2020

769,000

754,700

748,200

746,500



746,500



2019

745,300

751,300

758,400

770,200



770,200



U.S. Rooms





















2022

486,600

487,600

488,100

n/a



n/a



2021

452,500

454,200

458,000

465,100



465,100



2020

463,900

460,200

459,600

452,600



452,600



2019

454,900

457,600

460,100

464,600



464,600



International Rooms (a)

















2022

306,600

311,600

328,200

n/a



n/a



2021

296,200

298,300

300,600

304,300



304,300



2020

305,100

294,500

288,600

293,900



293,900



2019

290,400

293,700

298,300

305,600



305,600

























Hotel Management



















Global RevPAR



















2022

$ 56.55



$ 65.13



$ 71.54



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 38.17



$ 56.08



$ 64.63



$ 57.57



$ 53.81



2020

$ 50.00



$ 20.67



$ 34.34



$ 32.91



$ 34.67



2019

$ 63.25



$ 66.67



$ 66.65



$ 59.19



$ 64.01



U.S. RevPAR





















2022

$ 69.92



$ 135.35



$ 126.34



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 42.89



$ 67.42



$ 78.27



$ 66.77



$ 63.20



2020

$ 54.35



$ 23.21



$ 39.12



$ 34.14



$ 37.97



2019

$ 65.58



$ 71.61



$ 70.75



$ 60.89



$ 67.32



International RevPAR

















2022

$ 40.26



$ 40.89



$ 53.57



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 27.12



$ 31.20



$ 37.53



$ 40.96



$ 34.31



2020

$ 38.07



$ 13.78



$ 23.16



$ 29.86



$ 26.21



2019

$ 55.12



$ 49.53



$ 52.49



$ 53.67



$ 52.69



Global Rooms



















2022

20,100



19,700



19,700



n/a



n/a



2021

48,500



45,500



44,000



40,700



40,700



2020

59,300



58,200



55,800



49,400



49,400



2019

66,800



65,200



63,400



60,800



60,800



U.S. Rooms





















2022

5,300



4,800



4,800



n/a



n/a



2021

33,500



30,600



28,800



25,500



25,500



2020

42,900



41,800



38,100



34,700



34,700



2019

51,700



50,700



49,100



45,600



45,600



International Rooms

















2022

14,800



14,900



14,900



n/a



n/a



2021

15,000



14,900



15,200



15,200



15,200



2020

16,400



16,400



17,700



14,700



14,700



2019

15,100



14,500



14,300



15,200



15,200



Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS





























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2022

$ 34.06



$ 44.28



$ 49.17



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 24.90



$ 36.92



$ 45.80



$ 35.99



$ 35.95



2020

$ 27.68



$ 17.31



$ 29.23



$ 23.84



$ 24.51



2019

$ 36.21



$ 44.06



$ 46.94



$ 36.36



$ 40.92



U.S. RevPAR





















2022

$ 42.11



$ 55.57



$ 59.15



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 30.62



$ 48.37



$ 57.73



$ 43.84



$ 45.19



2020

$ 33.45



$ 23.19



$ 36.31



$ 27.80



$ 30.20



2019

$ 40.56



$ 50.98



$ 53.79



$ 40.09



$ 46.39



International RevPAR

















2022

$ 21.95



$ 27.46



$ 34.79



n/a



n/a



2021

$ 15.83



$ 18.84



$ 27.15



$ 23.99



$ 21.52



2020

$ 18.45



$ 7.96



$ 17.72



$ 17.37



$ 15.35



2019

$ 28.92



$ 32.47



$ 35.63



$ 30.29



$ 31.85



Global Rooms (a)



















2022

813,300



818,900



836,000



n/a



n/a



2021

797,200



798,000



802,600



810,100



810,100



2020

828,300



812,900



804,000



795,900



795,900



2019

812,100



816,600



821,800



831,000



831,000



U.S. Rooms





















2022

491,900



492,400



492,900



n/a



n/a



2021

486,000



484,800



486,800



490,600



490,600



2020

506,800



502,000



497,700



487,300



487,300



2019

506,600



508,300



509,200



510,200



510,200



International Rooms (a)



















2022

321,400



326,500



343,100



n/a



n/a



2021

311,200



313,200



315,800



319,500



319,500



2020

321,500



310,900



306,300



308,600



308,600



2019

305,500



308,300



312,600



320,800



320,800



____________________ NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022. (a) Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.



















Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2022

















Net income $ 106



$ 92



$ 101









Provision for income taxes 34



31



38









Depreciation and amortization 24



17



18









Interest expense, net 20



20



21









Early extinguishment of debt (a) —



2



—









Stock-based compensation expense 8



9



8









Development advance notes amortization (b) 3



3



3









Separation-related (income)/expenses (c) —



(1)



1









Gain on asset sale, net (d) (36)



1



—









Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —



1



1









Adjusted EBITDA $ 159



$ 175



$ 191





























2021

















Net income $ 24



$ 68



$ 103



$ 48



$ 244

Provision for income taxes 11



25



36



19



91

Depreciation and amortization 24



24



23



25



95

Interest expense, net 28



22



22



22



93

Early extinguishment of debt (a) —



18



—



—



18

Stock-based compensation expense 5



8



7



8



28

Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



3



3



11

Impairments, net (f) —



—



—



6



6

Separation-related expenses (c) 2



1



—



—



3

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) 1



—



—



—



1

Adjusted EBITDA $ 97



$ 168



$ 194



$ 131



$ 590





















2020

















Net income/(loss) $ 22



$ (174)



$ 27



$ (7)



$ (132)

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 9



(48)



15



(2)



(26)

Depreciation and amortization 25



25



24



24



98

Interest expense, net 25



28



29



30



112

Stock-based compensation expense 4



5



5



5



19

Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



2



2



9

Impairments, net (f) —



206



—



—



206

Restructuring costs (g) 13



16



—



5



34

Transaction-related expenses, net (h) 8



5



—



—



12

Separation-related expenses (c) 1



—



—



1



2

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —



—



1



—



2

Adjusted EBITDA $ 109



$ 66



$ 103



$ 58



$ 336



Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)





















First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2019

















Net income $ 21



$ 26



$ 45



$ 64



$ 157

Provision for income taxes 5



10



21



14



50

Depreciation and amortization 29



27



26



28



109

Interest expense, net 24



26



25



25



100

Stock-based compensation expense 3



4



4



4



15

Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



2



2



8

Impairment, net (i) —



45



—



—



45

Contract termination costs (j) —



9



34



(1)



42

Restructuring costs (k) —



—



—



8



8

Transaction-related expenses, net (h) 7



11



12



10



40

Separation-related expenses (c) 21



1



—



—



22

Transaction-related item (l) —



—



20



—



20

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) 1



—



3



1



5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 113



$ 161



$ 192



$ 155



$ 621



___________________ NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. (b) Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance. (c) Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (d) Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value. (e) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement. (f) 2021 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022. 2020 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (g) Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19. (h) Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta. (i) Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (j) Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (k) Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations. (l) Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.13



$ 1.09



$ 3.26



$ 2.08

















Net income $ 101



$ 103



$ 299



$ 195

















Adjustments:













Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 7



9



25



27

Early extinguishment of debt (b) —



—



2



18

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries 1



—



2



1

Gain on asset sale, net (c) —



—



(35)



—

Separation-related expenses 1



—



—



3

Total adjustments before tax 9



9



(6)



49

Income tax provision/(benefit) (d) 2



3



(3)



12

Total adjustments after tax 7



6



(3)



37

Adjusted net income $ 108



$ 109



$ 296



$ 232

Adjustments - EPS impact 0.08



0.07



(0.04)



0.39

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.21



$ 1.16



$ 3.22



$ 2.47

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 89.9



94.1



91.7



93.9



___________________ (a) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement. (b) Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. (c) Represents net gain on sale of the Company's owned hotel, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort. There was no gain or loss on sale of the Company's Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort as the proceeds received approximated adjusted net book value. (d) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2022 OUTLOOK As of October 25, 2022 (In millions, except per share data)







2022 Outlook Fee-related and other revenues $ 1,327 - 1,343 Adjusted EBITDA (a)

636 - 644 Depreciation and amortization expense (b)

44 - 46 Development advance notes amortization expense

12 Stock-based compensation expense

32 - 34 Interest expense, net

81 - 83 Adjusted income before income taxes

464 - 472 Income tax expense (c)

115 - 118 Adjusted net income (a) $ 349 - 354





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.84 - 3.89





Diluted shares (d)

91.0





Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds (e)

Approx. $20





Capital expenditures

Approx. $40 Development advance notes

Approx. $55





Free cash flow conversion rate (f)

Approx. 55%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR (g)

14% - 16% Number of rooms

~4%

____________________ (a) Includes $18 million from the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022. Net income for full-year 2021 was $244 million. Please see Table 7 for reconciliation. (b) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of ~$32 million. (c) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. (d) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after September 30, 2022. (e) Represents recovery of $49 million investment made by the Company in 2020. Combined with $18 million recovered in 2021, the Company expects to have recaptured $38 million of the $49 million investment, with the remaining $11 million expected to be recaptured in future years. (f) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $426 million during 2021. (g) Outlook represents global RevPAR growth of 0% to 2% compared to 2019.

In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

