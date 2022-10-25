The Prelude Network® Expands its North America Footprint Through Partnership with Canada-Based Regional Fertility Program

Based in Alberta, Canada, RFP is the largest independent fertility clinic in Western Canada; marks the second Canadian-based provider to join North America's fastest growing network of clinics

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America, announces today its continued expansion through the partnership with Regional Fertility Program (RFP) in Alberta, Canada. This marks the second Canadian-based fertility clinic to join the Prelude family. In 2021, Prelude partnered with the Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM), solidifying its place as the largest network of clinics in North America.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, RFP has been providing aspiring parents with cutting-edge fertility care since 1984. In addition to being one of the longest-running fertility clinics in Western Canada, RFP is also the largest independent clinic in that area. Its multidisciplinary fertility and healthcare experts are dedicated to delivering the most personalized and highest level of reproductive medicine and services to each patient. RFP's patient-centric approach and commitment to investing in the latest assisted reproductive technologies has earned the provider one of the highest pregnancy rates in the country. Since 1984, RFP's in vitro fertilization (IVF) program has successfully delivered 17,000 babies.

Joining Prelude gives RFP the unique opportunity to share with and learn from Prelude's vast network of physicians, many of whom are innovators in the fertility space. Many of Prelude's award-winning physicians and embryologists have pioneered some of today's most advanced reproductive treatments, including IVF, cryopreservation, egg freezing, and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).

"Prelude is proud to welcome Regional Fertility Program to our premium network of fertility clinics and extend our best-in-class practices to one of Canada's most prestigious fertility providers," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, the parent company to Prelude. "We also look forward to making Inception's ancillary brands more accessible to aspiring parents in Western Canada and providing them with a broad scale of fertility programs, products, and services that will meet every need of their fertility journey."

In addition to the RFP Pharmacy, an independent, on-site licensed pharmacy accredited by the Alberta College of Pharmacists, RFP provides a full spectrum of fertility support services, including diagnostics, intrauterine insemination (IUI), IVF, PGT, surrogacy, fertility preservation, a donor program, and LGBTQ+ services.

"We are excited to join Prelude and be among a distinguished group of fertility clinics and providers who share our same mission and approach to personalized patient care," says Shu Foong MD, FRCSC, Medical Director of RFP. "We look forward to this next chapter in our history and the opportunity it gives us to make reproductive healthcare services even more accessible, as we believe everyone deserves the chance to have a baby."

About Inception Fertility ™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program and HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider, – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network ®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

