MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.0 Ushered in a Major Update with New UI

MiniTool Software Limited has just released MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.0, a major update to this Windows backup software. This new release has a brand-new user interface (UI) and user interaction. It optimized the interface display of Home, provided quick access to manage backups, and fixed some bugs.

MiniTool Software Limited delivers a changelog for the new release.

New User Interface and User Interaction

MiniTool Software has redesigned the user interface and user interaction in MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.0. The background of the software interface becomes dark black. Additionally, the ribbon menu of this data backup software has been moved from the top to the left. This is in line with the user's operating habits on Windows systems. In general, the interface of this backup tool looks clean and simply.

Optimized the Display of Homepage

The homepage of MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.0 has great improvements. In this new release:

There are 2 panels on the upper part of the software homepage. By default, the right side displays the computer's system information. The backup source is displayed on the left and users can click each drive to view information such as file system, capacity, used space, and available space.

Backup page. The middle panel allows users to start a new task by clicking the Back Up Now option. And the right panel shows the numbers of Restore Now to enter the Restore page. The lower part contains 3 panels. The left panel lists the last backup created and offers a choice to directly go to thepage. The middle panel allows users to start a new task by clicking theoption. And the right panel shows the numbers of drive backup images and file backup images , and users can clickto enter the Restore page.

This new design offers quick access to the created tasks and helps users quickly initiate a backup or restore, which is more user-friendly.

Other Improvements and Bug Fixes

The bug fixes in the new version 4.0 of MiniTool ShadowMaker mainly focus on restored images, sync source editing, and schedule settings.

Fixes the bug that images restored could not be opened successfully.

Fixes the bug that a single file could not be selected when editing the sync source.

Fixes the bug that Schedule Settings failed to keep users' selected options.

After getting the new release of this MiniTool data backup software, users can get a better user experience.

About MiniTool ShadowMaker

MiniTool ShadowMaker is a popular backup software and MiniTool ShadowMaker 4.0 is the latest update to this software. This backup tool can run on all versions of Windows and Windows Server including the latest Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022. It helps users to back up files, folders, partitions, disks, and systems in various situations, even if the system fails to boot properly.

About MiniTool Software

Established in Canada, MiniTool Software Limited has a history of more than 10 years. The company is a dedicated software developer, devoting itself to developing computer programs like partition manager, data recovery software, data backup and restore software, video editing software, video downloader, video/audio converter, and more.

For more information, please feel free to visit https://www.minitool.com.

