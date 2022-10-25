Greenbutts Announces Attendance at COP27, Advocating for a Single-Use Plastic-Free World

Cigarette filters are the most abundant form of single-use plastic waste in the world, with some 4.5 trillion individual butts polluting our global environment every year.

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, multinational cigarette manufacturers, and industry experts to develop biodegradable filter technology - a viable solution to the global problem of plastic cigarette butt pollution.

SAN DIEGO,Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbutts LLC ("Greenbutts" or "the Company"), a scientific leader in biodegradable material technology that has developed and patented a viable alternative to cellulose acetate filters, announces today they will be joining the official Canadian delegation at COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference of 2022.

The Company will bring attention to the issue of this massive source of plastic pollution and highlight its ability to assist in the transition away from cellulose acetate filters used in the global tobacco industry; a problem the UN describes as "the most discarded waste item worldwide". Greenbutts' message will speak to why nations need to address this plastic crisis, now, to mitigate the ongoing damage to our oceans, marine life, and ultimately, our lives.

"We are honoured to be invited to participate in COP27 as part of the official Canadian delegation, where we intend to shed meaningful light on the global crisis of single-use plastic cigarette filters and offer an impactful solution," said Luis Sanches, Chief Strategy Officer of Greenbutts.

"Greenbutts is in a unique position to deliver a sustainable innovation that can drastically decrease the amount of harmful plastic that is discarded every day and ends up in our oceans. Our IP and technology have advanced greatly, and we believe that we can now offer this solution to the global tobacco industry for mass implementation, effectively ending the reliance on single-use plastic filters," said Tadas Lisauskas, CEO of Greenbutts.



"We will have a very receptive audience including world leaders, policy makers, and members of the media at COP27. We are optimistic our solution-focused proposal will contribute to meaningful and verifiable actions towards ending the plastic crisis," Lisauskas continued.

The Climate COP is an annual meeting of delegates from nearly every country on Earth to negotiate global goals for tackling our planet's most pressing issues. This year's 27th annual COP is hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt and takes place November 6-18.

About 35,000 worldwide have so far registered on the UN website for COP27, putting the upcoming UN climate change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh on track to possibly become one of the most attended COPs in history, the Egyptian Earth's Climate for Sustainable Development Foundation recently announced.

COP27 follows a historic year in the fight against plastic pollution. On March 2nd, 2022, Heads of State, Ministers of environment and other representatives from UN Member Nations endorsed a world's first resolution at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi to End Plastic Pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024.

About Greenbutts™️

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, international tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop biodegradable filter technology – trademarked as a "Greenbutt". The Company has developed and patented a "zero-plastic" filter, made without any synthetic materials or plasticizers, 100% biodegradable and water dispersing which meets certain industry criteria. The proprietary Greenbutts filter is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by plastic cigarette filter pollution. Over 4 trillion are discarded every year making single-use filters the most littered plastic item in the world. With over a decade of R&D and strong intellectual property, Greenbutts offers the global tobacco industry a seamless transition to zero-plastic filters while meeting the new global single-use plastic (SUP) legislation initiatives.

