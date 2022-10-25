Fleet Feet Named in Fast Company's Second Annual List of "Brands That Matter"

Running retailer recognized for its dedication and impact on local communities

CARRBORO, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet announced today it has been named to Fast Company's second annual Brands That Matter list for having an indisputable impact on business and culture. Honored in the Retail category, Fleet Feet is recognized for its unique ability as a community retailer to forge an emotional connection with not only its customers but its local communities across the country.

"Each Fleet Feet store is made up of local owners, operating partners and employees who work tirelessly to serve their customers and communities," said Joey Pointer, president and CEO of Fleet Feet. "From outfitting a customer for a pair of new shoes to encouraging runners through a megaphone at local races, Fleet Feet believes running has the power to change people—and communities—for the better. It's an honor to be recognized by Fast Company and it's a true testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team."

Fleet Feet's impact is a direct result of its people-first philosophy. As the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated run specialty stores with more than 250 locations, the brand takes pride in supporting its employees with professional development and career advancement opportunities, which is why one-third of its store owners will proudly tell you they were once store employees.

From helping the customer searching for the perfect-fitting shoes to coaching the customer ready to run their first mile to supporting charitable partners within each community—Fleet Feet offers a retail experience that isn't just transactional—it's transformational.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

The second annual Brands That Matter list recognizes brands that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals. Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity and business impact. Fleet Feet was recognized as one of 144 brands ranging from multinational conglomerates to nonprofits.

Click here to see the complete list of the 2022 Brands That Matter.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated run specialty stores with more than 250 locations in 40 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust training programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com , each Fleet Feet location serves walkers, runners and fitness enthusiasts based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING®. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected at Fleet Feet.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

