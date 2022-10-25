Ceragon Announces the General Availability of its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) Software, Enabling Significant Operational and Cost Efficiencies

RAON turns Ceragon's IP-50FX Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway into a two-in-one cell site router and radio indoor unit, reducing Total Cost of Ownership as well as energy consumption

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd., the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced that its Radio Aware Open Networking (RAON) software announced earlier this year is now available for purchase as part of its IP-50FX Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution. The solution will be presented at the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Fyuz 2023 event, October 25-27, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.

The RAON software is designed to increase operational efficiency, simplify radio monitoring and management, and reduce energy consumption at a time when global energy prices are adversely impacting OPEX. By enabling the cell site gateway to act as a virtual in-door unit with a single IP address, RAON empowers unified monitoring and management capabilities. It informs the cell site router of any changes in connected outdoor radios, allowing for data-driven decisions such as rerouting for optimal traffic flow.

The RAON-enabled two-in-one configuration combines a cell site router (CSR) and radio indoor unit (IDU) into a single device, increasing operators' flexibility to meet changing capacity demands while also achieving cost savings via:

Eliminating the need to power, cool, connect, and provide rack space for two separate devices.

Minimizing energy consumption

Reducing operational, administration, and maintenance (OAM) complexity, as well as provision complexity.

Diego Marí Moretón, Meta Connectivity Technologies & Ecosystems Manager and Lead of the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport Project Group commented: "Ceragon's RAON software running on its IP-50FX hardware is the real-world realization of TIP's DCSG goal of a truly open and disaggregated hardware and software solution. Ceragon holds a unique position as a vendor that currently has a solution represented across all three OpenSoftHaul segments – Outdoor Units, Indoor Units, and Network Operating Systems. Ceragon's IP-50FX solution not only met but exceeded all requirements defined by the DCSG subgroup, and we were thrilled to award them with a Ribbon signifying that IP-50FX is TIP Compliant."

Ulik Broida, Ceragon EVP Portfolio Management, commented, "Providing our customers with intelligent multi-purpose tools that improve operational efficiency, simplify network management, and reduce energy consumption has been a long-held guiding principle for Ceragon. Today we deliver on that goal in a big way. The IP-50FX DCSG running RAON in tandem with IP Infusion's OcNOS® delivers phenomenal value. This dual-purpose open-design provides operators new levels of freedom and flexibility, enabling them to quickly respond to rising capacity demands and making it easy to upgrade as they grow".

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

