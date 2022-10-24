VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues its expansion in North America by partnering up with the Swinomish Tribe at their Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes, Washington. The partnership entails a six-year agreement, with a five-year right to extend.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has signed an agreement with the Swinomish Tribe in Anacortes, Washington. Kindred and Swinomish will launch the Unibet & Swinomish Sportsbook at Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes, Washington, pending licensure and regulatory approvals. Once operational, Washington will mark the seventh state in which Unibet is live with its sportsbook product in the US. The initial phase of the strategic partnership covers six years, with the possibility of extending the collaboration for an additional five-year term.

"We are very excited to expand our footprint in the US, and to do so together with the Swinomish tribe. The opening of a Sportsbook Lounge at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge will allow us to offer best in class sports betting experience", says Manuel Stan, SVP of North America Kindred Group.

Kindred Group will continue to invest in growing its US operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3653564/1642633.pdf Kindred continues its expansion in North America https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/unibet-swinomish,c3104818 Unibet Swinomish

View original content:

SOURCE Kindred Group