Shanghai Futures Exchange and Shanghai International Energy Exchange release 2022 Q3 Trading Volume Statistics

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) released trading volume statistics for the third quarter of 2022.

Highlights:

Total trading volume for SHFE reached 528,014 thousand lots in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5.19% compared to the prior-year period, with the average daily open interest of 9,029 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 65.

- Copper Q3 total trading volume stood at 16,393 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 414 thousand lots

- Aluminum Q3 total trading volume stood at 26,798 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 399 thousand lots

- Nickel Q3 total trading volume stood at 12,025 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 123 thousand lots

- Silver Q3 total trading volume stood at 48,741 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 846 thousand lots

- Steel rebar Q3 total trading volume stood at 155,173 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 2,911 thousand lots

- Fuel oil Q3 total trading volume stood at 72,018 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 579 thousand lots

- Paper pulp Q3 total trading volume stood at 22,855 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 372 thousand lots

- Copper Options Q3 total trading volume stood at 3,915 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 68 thousand lots

- Gold Options Q3 total trading volume stood at 1,153 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 42 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.shfe.com.cn/en/MarketData/

Total trading volume for INE reached 37,517 thousand lots in the third quarter of 2022, a year-on-year rise of 115.05%, with the average daily open interest of 346 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 65.

- Copper Q3 total trading volume stood at 1,776 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 22 thousand lots

- Crude oil Q3 total trading volume stood at 15,267 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 76 thousand lots

- LSFO Q3 total trading volume stood at 14,557 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 127 thousand lots

- TSR 20 Q3 total trading volume stood at 3,867 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 94 thousand lots

- Crude oil options Q3 total trading volume stood at 2,051 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 27 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.ine.cn/en/statements/

About SHFE

With the ultimate goal of serving the real economy, Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") is under the uniform regulation of China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and organizes the futures trading approved by CSRC in accordance with the principles of openness, impartiality, fairness and integrity. Currently there are 20 futures contracts and 6 commodity options available for trading on SHFE.

About INE

Registered in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2013, Shanghai International Energy Exchange ("INE") operates the listing, clearing, settlement and delivery of futures, options and other derivatives, formulates business rules, implements self-regulation, publishes market information, and provides technology, venue and facility services.

