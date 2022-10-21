Bryce Vine Brings Cool Beats to U.S. Bases in Korea and Japan While Party Band Pop Rocks Heads to Southwest Asia and Hurry Houdini Goes to GTMO

All Presented by Armed Forces Entertainment

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smooth and catchy musical beats by Bryce Vine, a blast of energy and upbeat tunes by party band Pop Rocks, and a mind-bending, escape room experience by Hurry Houdini are headed to U.S. military bases overseas to entertain service members as part of Armed Forces Entertainment's (AFE) late October tour.

Multi-platinum recording artist Bryce Vine has a sound that critics agree cannot easily be defined or neatly placed in a single category, only that it pushes boundaries and defines "cool." Since his influences are as wide-ranging as science fiction, pop punk and 90s nostalgia, it is not surprising his music reflects amazing complexity. His ode to his California origins "La La Land" gave him a chart topper, and he has collaborated with recording artists such as G, Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury, Jeremih, Wale, Parmalee, Blanco Brown and others. Vine's lyrical groove and catchy beats are what make him a fan favorite. Vine will be performing at OSAN Air Base Oct. 26; U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Oct. 27, and Marine Corps Base Camp Butler Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

Pop Rocks practically bursts off the stage with energy and eye-popping rockstar look-a-like performers who even sound like the singers as well. They perform classics from the 80s like Hall and Oates and then switch gears to Pitbull. The setlist is full of bangers from today's hottest top 40 hits, throwback hip-hop, pop country, party rock and timeless classics all mashed up and delivered in a party zone format. The Pop Rocks show brings a unique musical experience to life with costumes, lights, effects, and most importantly, awesome music. They are performing at military installations in Southwest Asia beginning Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

Service members at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (GTMO) will travel back to 1926 Detroit as they compete on teams to solve puzzles based on the mind-bending traps of famed illusionist Harry Houdini. The Hurry Houdini experience is one part interactive theater, one part brain-game and one part escape room competition that adds up to an evening of 100 percent fun. Participants are immersed into a mystery space designed to trap the famous escape artist in what would be his final stage performance. They will be performing Oct. 29-30 at GTMO.

"Diverse music, electric performances and immersive magic are in store for service members serving overseas as part of AFE's late October tour," said AFE Marketing & Business Analyst Brian Burke. "We are grateful to the performers who enjoy bringing exceptional entertainment and levity to our service members serving in remote locations," Burke said.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: www.armedforcesentertainment.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube

