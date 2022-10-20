Stericycle CFO and CIO Janet Zelenka Receives 2022 CIO+ Award from The Executives' Club of Chicago, SIM Chicago and AITP Chicago

Annual award recognizes top IT executives in the Chicagoland area

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced Janet Zelenka, chief financial officer and chief information officer, has received the 2022 CIO+ award from The Executives' Club of Chicago, The Society of Information Management (SIM) Chicago and The Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) Chicago. The award recognizes CIOs who have successfully expanded their current role into other business areas, thus broadening their impact on driving success for the overall business entity.

"Stericycle has benefited enormously from Janet's leadership, expertise and ability to intersect the finance and IT functions to work toward our broader business goals," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Janet is highly deserving of the honor of CIO+, and we're proud to see her contributions recognized."

Ms. Zelenka joined Stericycle in 2019 as CFO, bringing a strong breadth of expertise across corporate finance, accounting, information technology and operations. She assumed the additional duties and responsibilities of CIO in 2020 to further support effective IT-related internal controls, implementation of a North American enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and enhanced efficiency of financial systems. Throughout her tenure at Stericycle, Ms. Zelenka has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has relentlessly pursued projects and innovative solutions to advance Stericycle's key business priorities, while also addressing today's many business and technological challenges facing organizations.

"It's an honor to be recognized by these prestigious Chicago organizations as this year's CIO+. It is also a testament to the team of IT professionals that I am privileged to work alongside at Stericycle," commented Ms. Zelenka. "I'd like to congratulate all of the CIO winners and finalists who are making a positive impact in their respective organizations and the IT industry."

The CIO+ award is sponsored by the Executives' Club of Chicago, the SIM Chicago Chapter and the AITP Chicago Chapter. For over 25 years, the program sponsors have honored Chicago-based CIOs whose accomplishments and innovations have created meaningful advances in the city's IT field. CIOs are nominated by CIO peers, company CEOs and other executives based on leadership in driving business value and technological innovation, business partnerships and creating best-in-class workplaces for IT professionals.

Ms. Zelenka currently serves as the audit committee chair on the board of directors for U.S. Venture and Ideal Industries, Inc. She also serves on Rockford University's board of trustees and is a member of The Chicago Network and the Chicago Chapter of the American Statistical Association. Earlier this year, Ms. Zelenka was recognized as the 2022 Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® award winner in the enterprise category.

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com .

