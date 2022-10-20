GORJANA SET TO OPEN NEW RETAIL LOCATION AT THE GARDENS ON EL PASEO

This will be the nineteenth brick and mortar retail expansion in California for the jewelry brand.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- gorjana , the Southern California-based jewelry brand known for its effortless and laid-back style, is continuing their impressive nationwide retail expansion with the opening of their thirty-sixth store nationwide and nineteenth location in California at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert on October 20th, 2022.

Following the opening of multiple stores throughout California, including twelve in the Southern California region, gorjana has continued to receive such recognition and support from customers in this area that an additional location was a natural next step in their expansion. This location also holds special significance to founder Gorjana Reidel and her husband Jason, as they share a family home located a few blocks away from the new store.

"Nestled at the base of the scenic Santa Rosa mountains, The Gardens on El Paseo is the premiere shopping experience in the Coachella Valley. Palm Desert is our family's second home. The new store's design is inspired by our many visits to the area, when choosing interiors, we pulled tones from memorable desert sunsets we've experienced with our family and friends. We hope you enjoy this place as much as we do - after your visit to the store we recommend brunch at Wilma + Frieda's and a great hike to the Palm Desert Cross - you'll love it." - Gorjana Reidel, Founder.

The new 612 square foot storefront at The Gardens on El Paseo will boast a coastal bungalow feel, outfitted with design elements that incorporate the brand's coastal cool vibes. These include mango wood finishes, brass hardware, driftwood and sea glass details and live greenery. The welcoming, airy space will help to display the brand's latest and greatest collections and will feature a robust display of fine jewelry offerings.

Each location in gorjana's brick and mortar footprint, including The Gardens on El Paseo, also includes design aspects such as crystal quartz chandeliers (to clear energy) and the scent of custom candles designed by founder Gorjana that possess beachy notes of citrus, palm and palo santo. Locations also all pay homage to their hometown via custom, hand-dipped tapestries inspired by the iconic Laguna Beach coastline.

Both the gorjana and The Gardens on El Paseo teams are thrilled with the upcoming partnership and store opening:

"Retail is fundamental to our brand's growth strategy and we continue to see a phenomenal, positive response as we look to meet our customers where they live, work and vacation. As a California-based brand, we felt it was a natural evolution to open a location in Palm Desert, and we look forward to bringing the gorjana retail experience to The Gardens on El Paseo. Customers new and existing will now have the ability to interact with our brand in person and access services like buy online, pick up in store, same day delivery and assistance from our incredible team of stylists." - Jason Griffin Reidel, CEO

"The Gardens on El Paseo is delighted to welcome gorjana as the latest addition to its retail collection. Gorjana offers thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted jewelry you can live in, and I can't think of a better place for them to plant a new flag than at our shopping center."- Patrick Klein, GM of The Gardens on El Paseo

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by the couple today. With beautiful, easy styling, the brand's wide assortment includes gold plating, solid gold options, and an expanding range of fine materials including diamonds, opals, sapphires, emeralds, turquoise, and more.

About The Gardens on El Paseo

The Gardens on El Paseo is an upscale lifestyle center and the top choice for shoppers in the Coachella Valley. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, the center offers visitors a diverse mix of trendy, upscale, unique-to-market stores, and restaurants in an outdoor, garden setting. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For a complete list of retailers, holiday hours, information, and updates, visit www.thegardensonelpaseo.com .

