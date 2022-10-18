Deltek Announces Support for Local Nashville Charitable Organization "There With Care" During Its Annual Customer Conference This November

Charitable activity at Deltek ProjectCon will benefit local Nashville families in need

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it will partner with the Middle Tennessee Chapter of There With Care during its annual customer conference – Deltek ProjectCon 2022 – taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Thousands of Deltek customers, partners and experts will gather for in-person networking opportunities, discussions on industry best practices, inspirational keynotes, and education on Deltek solutions and services.

Each year, attendees at Deltek's customer conference participate in a philanthropic activity during a networking reception. This year, the reception sponsored by SyncDog, will support the Middle Tennessee Chapter of There With Care, which provides a wide range of thoughtful and fundamental services to families and children during the critical phase of a medical crisis. Together, Deltek Project Nation will assemble activity care bags for children, toiletry care bags and parent care bags for families in need.

"We are looking forward to bringing Deltek Project Nation back together in person this year in Nashville," said Perry Hardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Deltek. "Deltek supports the communities where our employees live and work, and we are thrilled to be able to give back to the Nashville community during Deltek ProjectCon. A special thank you to our sponsor SyncDog for their generosity in partnering with us for this charitable event. Deltek ProjectCon and this philanthropic effort wouldn't be possible without our sponsor support."

Over 30 sponsoring partners will join Deltek at the Gaylord Opryland in the "XPO" – where attendees can connect with Deltek experts and fellow attendees to get hands-on with live demos, see partner solutions in action, and more. This year's sponsoring partners include Diamond Sponsor Baker Tilly, and Platinum Sponsors BDO USA LLP, Infotek Consulting LLC, Kinetek Consulting, NeoSystems LLC and Premier Consulting & Integration LLC.

Deltek also recently announced its headline entertainment for Deltek ProjectCon. The conference will wrap-up with a customer appreciation party featuring multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, and Steve Augeri, former lead singer of Journey – who will perform their greatest hits during a private 2-hour concert for attendees.

To learn more about Deltek ProjectCon and to register for the conference, visit deltekprojectcon.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

