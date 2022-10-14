XT.COM Lists Tamadoge ($TAMA) On Its Platform In The Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed Tamadoge ($TAMA) in the Innovation Zone and the TAMA/USDT trading pair opened for trading at 2022-10-13 12:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit TAMA for trading at 2022-10-12 12:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for TAMA will open at 2022-10-14 12:00 (UTC)

About the TAMA Token

The TAMA Token is the Tamaverse's native token and can be used to play games, earn rewards, and buy items like NFTs from the Tamadoge pet store. Users can enjoy play-to-earn games within the Tamaverse system or simply purchase Tamadoge pets which can then be traded as Tamadoge NFTs. Users can also use the tokens to breed and cultivate their digital pets to compete in games and climb up the leaderboard to earn rewards.

Capped at 2 billion, the TAMA token is a deflationary token as 5% of each transaction on the Tamadoge platform gets burnt. This gradually increases the value of the Tamadoge Token for investors.

About Tamadoge

Tamadoge is one of the most talked-about projects in the crypto space today. The core of the Tamadoge project are the Tamadoge pets. These pets are mintable, tradable NFTs that can be bought using the Tamadoge token. Each pet is minted as a baby, which can be fed and played with. When it grows up to be an adult, it has its own strengths and weaknesses just like a real pet.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

SOURCE XT.com