DATAMARK Receives Frost & Sullivan NG9-1-1 GIS Product Leadership Award

Firm recognized for approach to product development and meeting public safety community needs

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, has received Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS Product Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan Excellence Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. DATAMARK's industry-leading, cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions enable local and state governments to create highly accurate GIS data to serve the public safety community. This award emphasizes DATAMARK's flexible and scalable approach to product development, meeting the public safety community's needs today and into the future.

DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK) (PRNewswire)

"New technologies have fundamentally changed the way we live, communicate and interact, ushering in an array of new requirements and opportunities for public safety entities. In this environment, DATAMARK's cloud-native approach to public safety GIS provides a robust foundation to support NG9-1-1 applications and use cases in public safety," said Brent Ladarola, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

DATAMARK's suite of products brings efficiencies to complex data supply chains, ensures data is accurate and up-to-date and provides a simplified approach to data sharing. The Frost & Sullivan Excellence Award recognizes DATAMARK's strong overall commitment to innovation and creativity in GIS.

"The DATAMARK team is comprised of former dispatchers, 9-1-1 directors and GIS professionals," said Ashley Buzzeo, GISP, Associate Vice President of Product at DATAMARK. "Our innovations are developed in response to the growing disparity in location intelligence, and we are excited to receive this award as it shows the positive impact we have had on the overall public safety community."

DATAMARK's proven SaaS solutions ensure data meets National Emergency Number Association (NENA) standards. GIS data is used to support mission critical public safety systems to include NG9-1-1, call-handling-systems, computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location systems. DATAMARK's solutions are powered by Esri, a global leader in GIS technology.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

