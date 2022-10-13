NextEra Energy announces appointment of Nicole S. Arnaboldi to board of directors

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced the appointment of Nicole S. Arnaboldi to its board of directors.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Nicole to the NextEra Energy board," said John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "Nicole brings to our board a wealth of finance and business expertise, along with a proven track record as an experienced leader and strategist in investment banking and private equity for more than three decades. We look forward to benefitting from her valuable insight and counsel as we continue to grow NextEra Energy and position the company to lead the decarbonization of the U.S. economy."

Ms. Arnaboldi has been a partner at Oak Hill Capital Management since 2021. She was previously the vice chairman of Credit Suisse Asset Management and a managing director of Credit Suisse Securities Corp. from 2000 to 2019. Prior to her roles at Credit Suisse, Ms. Arnaboldi served as a managing director of its predecessor, Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette (DLJ), in the firm's venture capital group from 1985 to 1992 and then in its private equity group, where she became a managing director in 1996.

Ms. Arnaboldi holds a law degree from Harvard Law School, a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College.

