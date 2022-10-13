Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Introduces a New Heart-shaped Mozzarella

WATERLOO, Wis., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is said love can be celebrated through a wonderful meal and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is taking love to a new level with the introduction of its heart-shaped fresh mozzarella - just in time for your Sweetest Day celebrations and upcoming holidays. The heart-shaped mozzarella in brine is freshly produced at the family-owned farm in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Crave Brother Farmstead Cheese introduces its new heart-shaped mozzarella available at www.cravecheese.com and select retail locations. (PRNewswire)

"We have so much fun creating unique dairy products for our customers and the heart-shaped mozzarella is a first for us," said Debbie Crave, Crave Brothers' Vice President. "We recently developed a chocolate mascarpone that is a top seller and we think the heart-shaped mozzarella will be equally as popular. Anyone can come up with an idea, but it is the quality of our Holsteins and the nutritious feed which we grow on our land, along with the care and dedication of our cheesemakers, that makes our products award-winning."

The fresh mozzarella, which comes in an 8 oz cup, can be used to top a favorite salad, on a Caprese skewer or the showstopper on a charcuterie board.

The heart shaped mozzarella will be available year-round at retail. This and other Crave Brothers Farmstead products can be purchased online from the company's website cravecheese.com and retail locations including Woodman's and Metcalfe's Market.

For more information about Crave Brothers Farmstead cheeses, shop the online store and for delicious recipes visit cravecheese.com and follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese, and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese