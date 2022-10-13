Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, October 28, 2022.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-451-6152 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0879. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at www.investors.betterware.com.mx.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on October 28, 2022 through November 11, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial- in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13733337.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on creating innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

The Company has a differentiated two-tier network of distributors and associates that sell their products through twelve catalogues per year. All products are designed by the Company and under the Betterware brand name through its different sources of product innovation. The Company's state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its national distribution center. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and has plans of additional international expansion.

Supported by its asset light business model and its three strategic pillars of Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

