Brooks Rehabilitation Ranked Number One in Florida on Newsweek's "America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022" List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation has been providing world-class physical rehabilitation to patients nationally and internationally. They are honored that their high-quality care was recognized on Newsweek's "America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022" list. Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital was ranked the number one facility in Florida. Brooks was given additional recognition for having a "standout program" for stroke care.

Brooks Rehabilitation, Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Ranked Number One in Florida on Newsweek’s “America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022” List (PRNewswire)

"At Brooks, our expertise is caring for the most complex injuries and illnesses, such as stroke, spinal cord injury, brain injury and multiple traumas. Brooks treats approximately 4,000 patients in our hospitals each year that are in the top 1% in complexity in the nation," said Trevor Paris, MD, Brooks Rehabilitation System Chief Medical Officer. "Despite these unique challenges, Brooks is committed to ensuring exceptional outcomes that exceed national averages. Patients agree and have ranked us at 94.5% for overall care with 95.6% likely to recommend our services. We are honored to provide the highest level of care to empower their highest level of recovery."

Newsweek's ranking methodology included data from three sources: a nationwide survey of more than 4,400 experts; key performance indicator (KPI) data as published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); and accreditation data provided by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center (MSKTC).

Newsweek awarded 255 inpatient rehabilitation facilities on a state basis. Survey participants were asked to rank the top 10 physical rehabilitation centers from their respective states. Recommendations for their own employers were not allowed. For each recommended physical rehabilitation facility, participants also were asked to assess the quality of care, service, follow-up care and accommodation and amenities. Participants were also able to specify a standout program (amputation, brain injury, cancer rehabilitation, spinal cord injury, stroke) for the recommended physical rehabilitation center. Rehabilitation centers that received several recommendations for one of the standout programs receive this additional designation.

Doug Baer, Brooks Rehabilitation President & CEO, said, "Brooks is known for our exceptional patient outcomes, cutting-edge technology and world-class clinical research. We provide a continuum of care for patients to ensure they have the right level of care at the right time for the best outcomes. We're thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek, and we'll continue our hard work to keep Brooks as the top rehabilitation center in Florida."

About Brooks Rehabilitation

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit Brooks Rehabilitation has been a comprehensive, complete system of care for physical rehabilitation. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Brooks operates two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, including the nation's largest with 160 beds; one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies; more than 40 outpatient therapy clinics; the Brooks Rehabilitation Medical Group; two skilled nursing facilities; assisted living; memory care; and a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health (Daytona Beach). Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in advanced research to further the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities. For more information, visit BrooksRehab.org.

Contact:

Jill Matejcek

Manager, Public & Community Relations

(904) 345-7718 phone

(904) 328-9531 mobile

Jill.Matejcek@brooksrehab.org

Brooks Rehabilitation logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brooks Rehabilitation