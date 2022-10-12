Achronix Appoints Mahesh Karanth as CFO

Will Help Drive the Next Phase of Business and Financial Growth for the FPGA and eFPGA Pure Play Leader

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and eFPGA IP, announced it has named semiconductor industry veteran, Mahesh Karanth, as its chief financial officer. Karanth will take over for Howard Brodsky, who is retiring after 16 years at Achronix.

Karanth comes to Achronix with more than 30 years of financial experience at multi-national public and private companies. Most recently, Karanth served as CFO of Rockley Photonics, which he took public last year. Karanth has a proven track record of financial leadership with considerable experience in initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, financial transactions, investor relations, compliance and business planning. Karanth has also held senior leadership positions at Enlightened, InvenSense, Telsima, Hewlett Packard and Ernst & Young.

"Mahesh is a proven operational executive with an impressive track record of delivering strong results across multiple financial disciplines and industries," said Robert Blake, President and CEO of Achronix. "Mahesh's success and financial expertise as a CFO, especially at the critical IPO stage, combined with his outstanding leadership qualities are invaluable additions to the Achronix team as we position the company for our next phase of growth."

Reporting directly to Blake, Karanth's role at Achronix will include oversight of business operations as he will lead the finance, human resources, facilities and information services teams.

"As semiconductor companies seek new ways to differentiate their products, Achronix has uniquely positioned itself as the only independent supplier of high-end FPGA and eFPGA IP solutions designed to address a wide variety of data acceleration applications," Karanth said. "Achronix has achieved exceptional growth, with expanding opportunities for further growth ahead. I look forward to being part of the leadership team that is primed to lead Achronix through this exciting next phase and beyond."

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

