PureRED hires Industry Vet Brian Cohen as CEO

Amy Reach transitions to president; Cohen is a former C-Level Executive at The Match Marketing Group, Epsilon and Catapult Marketing

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today leading advertising, marketing and technology partner PureRED announced Brian Cohen as Chief Executive Officer. Brian has served as an advisor to PureRED and its Board of Directors since January of 2022, and will follow Amy Reach as CEO. Amy will continue in her role as president.

Brian Cohen, PureRED CEO (PRNewswire)

Cohen is a former C-Level Executive at The Match Marketing Group, Epsilon and Catapult Marketing.

For the past two years, Amy has served a dual role as president and CEO, successfully guiding the company through the pandemic. During that time, Amy also played an instrumental role as a member of the company's Board of Directors in recruiting Brian as her successor and preparing for the transition. Amy will retain her role as President, and focus her attention on leading and nurturing the company's impressive roster of Retail-specific clients.

Brian joins PureRED after more than two decades as a business and marketing executive, board advisor and business builder. Previously, Brian was the CEO of the Match Marketing Group, where he led the company through a period of repositioning and growth during the height of the Covid pandemic. Additionally, he served as President and Managing Director of Catapult Marketing before successfully merging the company with The Epsilon Agency in 2017, where he then held the title of Chief Operating Officer.

Brian will work closely with Amy and the broader team to help guide PureRED into the company's next phase of growth, leveraging their proprietary PR1 platform , fueling further investment, and growing the already impressive consumer advertising and marketing discipline.

"PureRED has such an impressive collection of talented individuals and a suite of long-standing, top-tier clients. It's an honor to be a part of this team, and to help shape our future as we continue to expand our capabilities and become even more influential in driving growth for our clients." said Brian Cohen, CEO, PureRED.

"In working with Brian over the past few months, it quickly became clear he was the perfect successor as PureRED CEO," said Amy Reach, President, PureRED. "I'm honored to have served as CEO and President for the last two years, some of the toughest for our industry. I know Brian will continue the strong trajectory of PureRED, and I will have a front row seat as President."

Brian Cohen and Amy Reach assume their new positions effective immediately.

For more information please visit: www.purered.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PureRED