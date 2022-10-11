PINK FUND DECLARES OCTOBER AS BREAST CANCER UNAWARENESS MONTH TO SHED LIGHT ON FINANCIAL STRUGGLES OF BREAST CANCER

National non-profit encourages supporters to turn ribbons upside down to raise awareness for the other side of the fight.

DETROIT, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Pink Fund launches "Breast Cancer UnAwareness Month", a striking awareness campaign highlighting the financial burden that some patients face when diagnosed with breast cancer. The campaign, inspired by the largely unknown yet devastating financial side-effects of the disease, is bringing attention to this often-overlooked part of the fight.

Pink Fund is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to providing non-medical financial assistance to breast cancer patients and aims to solicit donations from corporate sponsors and raise awareness with this timely multimedia campaign.

"So many organizations help patients with the medical side, which is fantastic," says Molly MacDonald, founder of Pink Fund. "But we offer relief to those who are impacted financially so they don't have to worry about keeping their lights on while undergoing treatment. This Breast Cancer Unawareness Month initiative is designed to amplify that."

With more and more families struggling in post-pandemic times, especially with new obstacles like delayed diagnostic screenings, requests for support are up 40% over last year. Now more than ever, there's a need for awareness and increased donations.

One of the key components of the Unawareness Month campaign is to ask supporters to turn their ribbons upside down. "Turning the ribbon upside down is no small gesture," says MacDonald. "It's showing the world that there is an additional crisis that affects almost all breast cancer patients." With 62% of all cancer patients in debt because of their treatment, it's no stretch to say that the disease brings a lot more than health complications.

Breast Cancer UnAwareness Month will last through October, with promotional materials spanning from social media to outreach materials sent directly to organizations that could provide corporate support for the cause. Individuals looking to support the cause may donate through Pink Fund's website.

"We hope that making October Breast Cancer UnAwareness Month is a way to increase funding and raise the consciousness of this part of the fight," says MacDonald. "We want to be able to help as many patients as we can so they can stay focused on their health."

About Pink Fund

Pink Fund is an authorized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides 90-day non-medical cost-of-living expenses on behalf of breast cancer patients in active treatment, so they can focus on healing, raising their families, and returning to the workplace. Pink Fund creates a financial bridge to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes.

