DFIN Introduces Innovative SEC Filing Interactive eCalendar

Web tool enables users to digitally add filing dates to calendars and share with teams

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today introduced the SEC Filing Interactive eCalendar, the first customizable digital tool that enables users to download their specific SEC filing dates to their calendars as well as share the information with colleagues for faster collaboration. The free tool eliminates the need for filers to manually keep track of SEC filing dates.

Offering unmatched personalization and accessibility, the secure web-based tool provides users with upcoming filing dates — for forms such as 10-Ks, 10-Qs and 20-Fs — customized by their form type and fiscal year end. This first-of-its-kind digital productivity tool builds on DFIN's new ActiveDisclosure software. Built from the ground up and purpose-built, ActiveDisclosure enables real-time collaboration and accurate XBRL SEC reporting.

"With DFIN's SEC Filing Interactive eCalendar, getting organized and ready to file just got easier," said Marcie Clark, Director of Global Regulatory Services, DFIN. "Unlike other tools, ours provides a frictionless and personalized experience for existing and future clients."

A model of simplicity and flexibility, the tool allows users to quickly and easily download individual filing dates or download all of their filing dates for an entire fiscal year. Users can also share the dates with others as well as print calendars as PDFs for easy viewing.

Compatible with Microsoft Outlook and Google Calendar, the SEC Filing Interactive eCalendar is a cloud-based tool that runs on desktop and mobile systems, including iOS and Android devices.

The SEC Filing Interactive eCalendaris available today. For more information, visit here.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

