Black Rock Coffee Bar is Set to Open its Fourth Store in Tucson

The coffee chain founded in Oregon now has 27 locations in Arizona

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and popular FUEL®️ energy drinks, accelerates its rapid growth in Arizona with the announcement of its fourth store opening in Tucson, Arizona.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Store Front (PRNewswire)

We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide the Tucson community with fast and friendly service

Located at 6393 East Grant Road at the intersection of E. Grant and Wilmot, the new Black Rock Store is set to open on Friday, October 14th. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week. This is Black Rock's fourth location in Tucson and 27th in the state.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide the Tucson community with fast and friendly service," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Our baristas set out to make someone's day better by serving them with grace because you never know what they may be going through that day."

Incorporating Black Rock's signature industrial modern design, the new 2,000 square-foot store will feature a large Arizona-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region. Guided by its three principles - coffee, community and connection, the popular coffee chain's mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt with over 100 retail locations, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. This year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar