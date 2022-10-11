Apex Arboretum Inc. Granted Retail, Wholesale and Tier 1 Cultivation Licenses in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate Elevator Supply Co , a leading hemp-derived CBD brand, will enter the New England adult-use THC market under newly formed Apex Arboretum Inc, doing business as Green State Dispensary and Upstate Elevator Operators. The Burlington-based, family owned and operated company was recently granted retail, wholesale, and Tier 1 cultivation licenses in Vermont. The company has also signed a licensing agreement with Novel Beverage to develop and market Upstate branded THC beverages in nine Northeast states starting in 2023.

Green State Dispensary to Open October 14th

The new retail storefront, Green State Dispensary will be co-located in the same building with Green State Gardener, the State's largest cannabis grow supplies store at 699 Pine St. in Burlington.

Dylan Raap, Chief Executive Officer, explains "We started Green State Gardener back in 2015 and have been eagerly awaiting the day when we could legally sell Cannabis in the store. Our model of co-mingling a grow store with adult-use THC will serve all aspects of Vermont's emerging Cannabis market – from craft cultivators, to tourists, to locals looking for premium flower and artisanal THC products."

Green State Dispensary will sell Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, gardening hard goods, and accessories. In addition to producing their own flower and edibles, Green State plans to feature products from quality craft growers and manufacturers throughout Vermont.

Green State Dispensary will be open starting Friday, October, 14th at 10am. Normal hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10am-6pm and Friday through Saturday from 10am-8pm.

Upstate Elevator Operators Launches As New THC-Brand

Upstate Elevator Operators is the new THC-facing iteration of Upstate Elevator Supply Co. The company will wholesale THC-dominant gummy, capsule, tincture, vape, and beverage products to licensed retailers throughout Vermont. The THC-dominant line will highlight solventless extraction methods and feature a range of single source, sun grown, straight from the farm products.

Chief Operations Officer, Brooke Jenkins, asserts, "Vermont will have one of the best adult-use THC programs in the country with its commitment to sustainability, craft growing, and a reasonable regulatory structure. The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has done an excellent job building a program that can create a thriving, legal cannabis economy."

The brand has partnered with Kria Botanicals , Vermont's largest licensed THC manufacturer, to manufacture and distribute Upstate branded products throughout the state.

Learn more at greenstatedispensary.com.

About Upstate Elevator Supply Co.: Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a family owned and operated company that produces hemp supplement, beverage, topical, and pet products in Burlington, Vermont.

About Green State Gardener: Green State Gardener is a local grow store in Burlington's Southend Arts District. They carry a wide variety of equipment for growing indoor and outdoor cannabis, and a full line of CBD products from local and national vendors.

