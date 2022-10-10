Hicks Thomas Partners Named Among Lawdragon's Inaugural List of 500 Leading Litigators in America

All 12 law firm partners make prestigious publication's 2023 listing

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that the respected legal media company Lawdragon has singled out all the partners at the firm for excellence in commercial litigation.

"It is especially satisfying to see that all our partners made this list," said Hicks Thomas partner John Thomas. "Knowing how much hard work my colleagues put in for our clients, it is a great feeling to know that those efforts are being recognized by the team at Lawdragon."

This is the first year that Lawdragon has published a list of leading commercial litigators, but the guide presents several top 500 guides each year highlighting lawyers and firms based on practice area.

The inaugural best litigators guide features lawyers primarily from the defense side of the following practice categories: Antitrust, Securities, Financial, M&A, Product Liability, Mass Tort, Intellectual Property, White Collar, Cybersecurity, Energy, and Government Investigations.

Hicks Thomas attorneys honored by Lawdragon for their commercial litigation work include:

Mr. Thomas and Mr. Grant are also being recognized for excellence in Intellectual Property litigation.

Lawdragon honorees are chosen based on an open nomination process, independent journalistic research, and a rigorous vetting process from a team with more than 100 years of experience in legal reporting and analysis, along with editorial advisors who specialize in litigation practice. The complete Lawdragon list of 500 Leading Litigators in America can be viewed here.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

