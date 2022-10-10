Forethought Earns Comparably Award for Best Work-Life Balance

AI-powered company brings home its fourth Comparably recognition this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forethought , the human-centered AI platform, today announced it received a Comparably Award for Best Work-Life Balance. This marks the fourth Comparably recognition of 2022, following honors for Best Company Leadership, Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in the Bay Area.

Forethought grounds its principles for work-life balance in believing that flexibility and trust are foundational to its corporate culture. Forethought ensures its employees' benefits and ways of working reflect its core values. Recently, the company added a 401(k) match, a Compassionate Leave Policy, and a partnership with Cocoon, an industry-leading leave management platform.

"We strive to create an environment where everyone can do their best work, which may look different for each of us," said Rachel Robinson, Vice President of People at Forethought. "We flourish when we can both enjoy our work and be present in those moments of life that bring us joy."

Comparably awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employer on a series of more than 50 structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, Perks and Benefits, and more.

"The positive sentiments we received throughout the year regarding Forethought led them to this well-deserved recognition for Best Work-Life Balance," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "This award is a testament to the value they place on their employees' well-being."

There are no fees or costs associated with participating in Comparably's yearly survey, nor is a nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and to learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

ABOUT FORETHOUGHT

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that enable companies to scale efficiently and transform the customer experience. Forethought's products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey, resolving common cases instantly, enriching and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location and education — it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News .

