Ciox Health creates platform for providers to offer patients immediate access to their medical records

Ciox's digital electronic medical record (EMR) connections combined with services-based retrieval of other electronic data ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cure Act deadline

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry leader in compliant exchange of medical data, Ciox, a Datavant company, partners with health systems to efficiently deliver patient-requested electronic health information (EHI) – a core requirement of the 21st Century Cures Act. On October 6, 2022, the definition of EHI under the Cures Act expanded to include all EHI that is, or would be, in a designated record set (DRS). This broader definition increases the complexity of fulfilling requests for patient records.

Ciox Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ciox Health) (PRNewswire)

To help healthcare providers comply with the 21st Century Cures Act by providing patients with easier, faster access to their medical records, Ciox has expanded Patient Request, an application that enables patients to request their records from anywhere, anytime. Patient Request now includes digital retrieval of patient medical records via application programming interfaces (API) to EMR systems. APIs enable a fully digital experience for patients - request intake, record retrieval, and record delivery are all digitized - dramatically reducing turnaround times and offering patients an improved and fully remote experience.

To date, nearly 600,000 patients have used the application to request their medical records in minutes. With the addition of APIs for record retrieval, turnaround times will be significantly reduced.

"Ciox is committed to partnering with healthcare providers to improve the patient experience. Offering digital release of information to provide easy access to medical records is a large part of that commitment," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant. "Due to data fragmentation, no single EMR or digital-only connection can access all of a patient's data. Ciox pairs our technology with a world-class services division, giving us the ability to fulfill patient requests that can't be completed through digital connections alone and helping providers ensure compliance with the Cures Act."

Ciox Patient Request was introduced in 2020 to provide patients with a contactless records request process in response to the closure of medical records offices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, patients from 1,000+ healthcare provider sites have used the application to request their medical records - with positive feedback from 95% of patient users.

Patients appreciate the simplicity of the application and praise the healthcare providers that offer it. One patient commented, "Method of request, simplicity and ease of use [is] light years beyond that of any other institution's medical records request forms I have ever encountered. Some REAL thought went into developing this software. THANK YOU," while another wrote, "This was the easiest medical record request ever. Thanks for making life easier! Thanks for being a wonderful facility. Keep up the good work!" One user compared Patient Request to a patient portal and noted, "This is much easier than the tool in the patient portal. I wish I found this earlier. There should be a link in the patient portal to this."

To learn more about the Ciox l Datavant suite of release of information services and technologies that make records requests easier for both patients and healthcare providers, or to connect with our team, visit www.cioxhealth.com .

About Ciox

Ciox, a Datavant company, provides leading clinical data technology that empowers greater health by unlocking the potential of data in medical records. The company leverages a ubiquitous network of clinical data connections to simply and securely connect healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Ciox helps customers connect, control and comply in solving last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Supporting a range of connectivity needs from research to revenue cycle, Ciox's solutions include clinical data acquisition, release of information, and clinical coding. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mirabile

jmirabile@knbcomm.com

724-493-3027

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ciox Health