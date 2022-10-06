Technical Accounting Leader Amit Goel Joins CrossCountry Consulting's National Accounting Advisory Practice

Goel's extensive technical accounting and transactions experience to help drive growth in the firm's thriving Private Equity practice

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Amit Goel has joined as Partner in the national Accounting Advisory Practice. Goel brings with him decades of experience serving clients, as well as hands on corporate experience as Chief Accounting Officer. Goel will work with CrossCountry's accounting advisory teams directly serving the company's private equity clients.

CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting) (PRNewswire)

With more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, Goel is a trusted advisor with deep technical accounting expertise. His industry knowledge closely aligns with CrossCountry's ability to assist clients through the most challenging accounting matters. He has led companies through complex corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and IPOs, enabling clients to be prepared and respond to the fast-evolving capital markets landscape. Goel's experience will further support the growth of CrossCountry's technical accounting and financial reporting capabilities.

"Amit is a proven leader with unmatched technical accounting acumen; his experience and insights will be invaluable in helping us best serve our private equity clients in this complex market," said Shawn Degnan, Partner and National Accounting Advisory Lead for CrossCountry. "We're thrilled to continue to build out our team with someone exceptionally experienced in providing intel on critical initiatives and corporate challenges."

"CrossCountry continues to demonstrate a unique ability to integrate its cross-functional teams with best-in-class solutions to execute at the highest level on a variety of finance functions," said Amit Goel, Partner. "I'm looking forward to building upon their previous success while driving our client's success around complex accounting, financial reporting and regulatory challenges with in-depth knowledge, expertise and innovative industry insights and solutions."

Most recently, Goel served as the Chief Accounting Officer at CIRCOR International, Inc. There, he was responsible for the global accounting and financial reporting function, as well as leading the technical accounting, external reporting, and treasury and tax functions. He spent more than 15 years with Ernst & Young (EY), most recently as a Partner in their National Accounting Professional and Assurance practices.

To learn more about CrossCountry Consulting, click here.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth.

Media Contact:

Lea Hutchins, lhutchins@crosscountry-consulting.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting