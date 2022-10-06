Four Points by Sheraton Seeks Chief Brew Officer to Take the Next Great "Beercation"

Devoted beer aficionados highly preferred, qualifications include passion for travel and beer tasting

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton®, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, is searching for an honorary Chief Brew Officer (C.B.O.) to embark on the ultimate "Beercation" of a lifetime around the United States. One lucky beer enthusiast, plus a companion, will start their journey at the Orlando Beer Festival before heading to two hoppin' cities to explore local beer-focused attractions. Inspired by Four Points' Best Brews® program, the trip will give a taste of the brand's signature guest experience, which offers local craft beers on tap at its hotels worldwide.

Four Points Signature Best Brews (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to launch this special experience for our C.B.O. to discover the universal connectors that are travel and great beer," said Diane Mayer, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands. "The Four Points Best Brews program transcends oceans, borders, and languages, allowing guests to kick back, relax and immerse themselves in each destination by enjoying a cold pint on-tap from a local brewery. We are celebrating our newest hotels in beloved beer destinations and the lucky winner will get to travel the country while honing their beer tasting skills."

On November 12, 2022, the C.B.O. will test out the position at the Orlando Beer Festival, where their first task will be to pick their favorite brewery to receive the honorary "Four Points stamp of approval." From there, the C.B.O. will travel to two additional beer destinations to experience Best Brews at each Four Points hotel and the cities' local breweries. Participating cities include Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Seattle, and more. Four Points' C.B.O. will also be awarded a Level Two Cicerone Certification training course to learn more about beer quality and identity by taste while on their "Beercation," adding credibility to their honorary title.

Other perks of the "job" include:

VIP tickets to the Orlando Beer Festival

3-day/2-night stay at Four Points by Sheraton Orlando International Drive

4-day/3-night stays at two additional Four Points by Sheraton properties in the U.S.

Round-trip airfare and ground transportation for up to two people

Access to a Level Two Cicerone Certification training course

All travelers can book and enjoy Four Points' Beds and Brews Package through the month of October 2022, providing two complimentary beers per day of stay.

Those interested in experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime adventure can submit their application for a chance to win the coveted title of C.B.O at www.FourPointsBestBrewsContest.com from October 6 – October 18, 2022. Four Points invites all beer lovers 21 years or older to share why they would be the best candidate for the job – bonus points for creativity. Terms & conditions apply.

About Four Points by Sheraton

Four Points by Sheraton® is a global brand with 300 hotels in 44 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment — all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand's Best Brews® program. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. To learn more about Four Points, visit us online.

