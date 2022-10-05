Fan-favorite sharable checks all the flavor boxes

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's ®, the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and legendary Zax Sauce®, rolls out new Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries systemwide after successfully testing the saucy sharable in select markets. It's Chicken Fingerz meets crinkle fries for a palate-pleasing, family-friendly addition to any Zaxby's meal—available at participating locations for a limited time only while supplies last.

Zaxby's introduces new Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries. (PRNewswire)

"Our new Loaded Fries are the culmination of Zaxby's most craveable ingredients," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "It's a combination of flavors piled high on a bed of fries, so it works great as a meal or side to share."

New Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries are made with a base of crispy, crinkle-cut fries with Zaxby's signature seasoning salt topped with tender cuts of chicken, marinated for over 12 hours and hand breaded in house. Next comes a shredded blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and creamy buttermilk ranch dressing, starting at $7.99.

Zaxby's recently dropped limited-edition sauce-flavored popsicles. The " saucesicles " celebrated the saucy side of the iconic chicken brand in a collaboration with gourmet-popsicle brand Frios and were available in two flavors: Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch®. Supplies of the novelty frozen treat were depleted within two minutes.

"Food tastes best when great flavors come together," Schwing said. "Look for more innovative menu items from Zaxby's coming soon. We're experimenting with bold new combinations and unexpected flavor profiles that raise the bar on mealtime."

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

