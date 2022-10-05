Geek+'s PopPick wins European Product Design Award

- Geek+'s PopPick goods-to-person solution has won the award as one of this year's best industrial robots

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots, has been awarded the 2022 European Product Design Award in the Industrial Robot category for its innovative PopPick solution.

Geek+ co-founder and VP of Picking and Smart Warehouse Products, Kai Liu, said: "The PopPick solution represents the evolution of the goods-to-person technology that Geek+ has worked so hard to become the leader in. We are extremely proud to have been recognized with this award. Occasions such as this are a validation that we are meeting the high goals we set for ourselves."

Geek+ has established itself as the most innovative automation solutions provider, with goods-to-person technologies forming the backbone of its success. PopPick, launched in early 2022, is already being deployed in warehouses in Asia and the United States. The PopPick system comprises picking robots carrying movable shelves from storage locations to PopPick workstations where intelligent robotic arms present totes or boxes to the operator. The system can increase picking speed to up to 650 totes per hour, improve warehouse storage density by 50%, and double throughput capacity.

The creators of the European Product Design Award state that the Award was created to recognize the efforts of talented international product designers who aim to improve people's daily lives with their practical, well-thought-out creations. This award is one of many Geek+ was won this year, with its 8-meter tall RoboShuttle winning the Innovation Award at the SITL trade show in Paris and two Geek+ executives recently recognized as leaders by Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Women in Supply Chain Awards.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

