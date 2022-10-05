FATHOM EVENTS CELEBRATES THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE CLASSIC HORROR FILM "BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA"

Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins and Winona Ryder star in this 1992 Cult Classic from American Zoetrope and Columbia Pictures

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Bram Stoker's Dracula (PRNewswire)

WHAT: A devastatingly seductive Transylvanian prince (Gary Oldman) travels from Eastern Europe to 19th century London in search of human love. After centuries alone in his crumbling castle, Dracula's taste for humanity has grown bold with desire, drawing him out of seclusion. When the charismatic Dracula meets Mina (Winona Ryder), a young woman who appears as the reincarnation of his lost love, the two embark on a journey of romantic passion and horror.

This classic horror film, directed by Academy Award®-winner Francis Ford Coppola with a screenplay by James V. Hart opened at number one, setting a November record in 1992 of over $30 million. The film would go on to win three Academy Awards® and grossed over $215 million worldwide.

This special presentation – part of Fathom's Fright Fest - includes a selection of extended and deleted scenes from the film.

VIEW TRAILER HERE

WHO: Fathom Events

WHEN: October 23 and 27 ONLY

WHERE: Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

ASSETS:

For artwork/photos, visit the Fathom Events press site.

"Academy Award®" and/or "Oscar®" is the registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events