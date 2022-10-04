Pallas Capital Advisors Ranked #1 on Advisor Hub's Advisors to Watch List; Recognition Correlates to the Firm's Growth and the Future of Independence for Advisors

Pallas Capital Advisors Ranked #1 on Advisor Hub's Advisors to Watch List; Recognition Correlates to the Firm's Growth and the Future of Independence for Advisors

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital"), a leading independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce its #1 ranking in Advisor Hub's inaugural Advisors to Watch list. The firm has created a comprehensive wealth management platform allowing advisors access to a broad range of deep technical professional expertise. Leveraging the advanced planning and investment resources has positioned the firm's advisors to significantly grow year over year.

(PRNewsfoto/Pallas Capital Advisors) (PRNewswire)

"This recognition is especially significant because of its emphasis on growth metrics rather than solely on assets under management," Richard Mullen, CEO & Founding Partner stated. "We're finding that the Pallas model and the unique approach we've created is allowing advisors to grow their practice all while providing an overall enhanced service experience to existing clients."

Pallas Capital has seen tremendous growth since the firm launched in 2019. Since its inception, the firm has opened four offices in the Northeast, expanded its headquarters in Braintree, MA, and transitioned five advisor teams. In July of this year, the firm made its first official step into actively recruiting with the hire of Bobby DiPadua as Director of Business Development.

To learn more about what it means to be an advisor at Pallas Capital, please visit: https://pallascapitaladvisors.com/for-advisors/

Important Disclosures

Advisory services offered through Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Pallas Capital Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission, nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

Media Contact:

Taylor McCormack

Marketing & Communications Associate

781-971-5052

taylor@pallascapitaladvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pallas Capital Advisors